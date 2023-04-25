BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients. In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean, Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

