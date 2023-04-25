Chomps Doubles Down on Regenerative Agriculture Movement, Announces New Partnership with Land to Market

Chomps Pledges A Commitment to Address Climate Change and Heal the Planet

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps today announced its partnership with Land to Market , the world's first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture created by the Savory Institute, further solidifying Chomps' ongoing commitment to data-driven, expert-led changes to the agriculture industry. Regenerative agriculture is a nature-based approach that goes far beyond sustainability to continuously improve the entire ecosystem –– soil, water, air and animals.

Chomps (PRNewswire)

Chomps Pledges A Commitment to Address Climate Change and Heal the Planet

Leaders at Chomps wanted an independent third party to continue to vet its supply chain without bias, parallel to how they approach certifications like Non-GMO and Certified Humane.

"At our scale, when thinking about domestic and international sources, we want to uphold the highest standards, challenge our own supply base, and better our own understanding so we can ask the right questions," said Chomps CEO and Co-Founder, Peter Maldonado. "Speaking to Land to Market was eye opening, and we're proud to partner with the leading organization on our vetting and measurement process moving forward."

Chomps will be working with Land to Market to measure the brand's environmental impact, as well as evaluate all supply chain partners to move towards a fully sustainable brand. Chomps has always worked with a variety of vendors focused on regenerative agriculture, and the partnership with Land to Market will utilize the organization's data-driven resources to further this commitment.

"Grazing animals are an essential part of the climate solution, said Chris Kerston, Land to Market Co-CEO. Properly managed livestock can improve environmental health by sequestering carbon, improving watersheds and supporting biodiversity. By committing to sourcing from Land to Market verified regenerative land, consumers who purchase Chomps' products are voting for a food system that is actively seeking to improve land health," continued Kerston.

Land to Market works directly with farmers, ranchers and other raw material producers using Ecological Outcome Verification™ (EOV), a scientific protocol that measures land health and verifies whether farmland is in a state of regeneration or degeneration. EOV was developed by the nonprofit Savory Institute , together with Michigan State University, Texas A&M, Ovis 21, The Nature Conservancy and others.

As farmers and ranchers implement practices that regenerate their land, EOV measures the environmental impact and provides feedback for continuous improvement. As more land is regenerated, more vegetation is grown and more CO2 is removed from the atmosphere — helping to reduce temperature shifts caused by rising carbon in the atmosphere. In this way, regenerative agriculture has a critical role to play in addressing climate change.

Products with the Land to Market seal are sourced from farms and ranches showing positive environmental outcomes through EOV. With the Land to Market seal, consumers can have confidence that the materials in the products they purchase have been scientifically proven to heal the earth.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins, and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps' meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

About Land to Market

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world's first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program's Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. A program of the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. To see the full list of Land to Market members, visit http://landtomarket.com .

Media Contact: Kim Bizenov, chomps@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chomps