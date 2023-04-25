Mueller dotKonnect embraces real-time expense management

Fyle partners with MdK to provide real-time expense management on cards clients already have

NEWARK, Del., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle Inc, the expense management platform, has teamed up with Mueller dotKonnect (MdK), a business process outsourcing firm to automate expense reporting and credit card reconciliation for a wide range of clients from start-ups to large enterprises across industries.

Fyle's unique approach to expense management by integrating with all credit cards, providing real-time feeds and its robust 2-way integration with Sage Intacct, Xero and other accounting software made it an easy choice for MdK to select Fyle as the backbone for MdK's SpendX offering, a comprehensive solution with a blend of people, software and spend analytics.

"Fyle rightly fits with our approach of transforming, managing and empowering clients with an optimal mix of people, process & technology. Spend analytics being part of the value proposition helps our clients make strategic decisions,'' said Dave Nissen , CEO of Mueller dotKonnect.

The partnership means MdK's clients will get access to AI-enabled expense management software, the freedom to choose their own business credit card and spend analytics to make efficient financial decisions.

"Our goal is to provide tech-enabled services to our clients to streamline and improve processes and Fyle as a preferred partner for expense management strengthens that," said Beth Ulbrich, Vice President of MdK.

"We have been working to build a world where not a single second is spent on managing expenses. Our partnership with Mueller dotKonnect is a step in that direction. By bringing Fyle's services to their clients, we want to assist them in their mission of transforming organizations," said Yashwanth Madhusudan, CEO of Fyle.

"We are excited to partner with Fyle because of the automation possibilities, real-time data from credit card spend, ability to work with client's existing credit cards, proactive support and more importantly the collaborative approach of the product team to listen, understand and deliver solutions to our clients," said Phani Ilapakurty , President of MdK.

About Mueller dotKonnect

Mueller dotKonnect LLC (MdK) is a business process (finance, accounting, tax, payroll) outsourcing firm focused on small & medium businesses. MdK 'works with' or in many cases 'works as' the finance and accounting department of companies, with an approach of integrated and extended teams. Mueller dotKonnect is a related entity of PKF Mueller , a reputed CPA firm established in 1968

About Fyle

Fyle has the singular aim of reducing the time spent on business expense management. Nestled within everyday tools like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, MS Teams, text messages, and email, Fyle provides employees a unique way of submitting expense receipts on the go.

Fyle is the only solution that directly integrates with Visa or Mastercard business credit cards to provide real-time data feeds. Fyle's AI-enabled engine instantly codes & categorizes spend information, and pushes the data to accounting software like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online, and Xero.

