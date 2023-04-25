NIELSEN REVEALS INCREASING VALUE OF AANHPI TV CONTENT AND AUDIENCES IN 2023 ASIAN AMERICAN, NATIVE HAWAIIAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER (AANHPI) DIVERSE INTELLIGENCE SERIES REPORT

Nielsen Collaborates with Gold House to Unveil New Insights on AANHPI-led Television Content

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, today released the 2023 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Diverse Intelligence Series report which noted that compared to the general population, AANHPI audiences watch about 27% more streaming content – the platform with the highest AANHPI representation at more than 10% share of screen. In addition, the report shows high bingeability scores of Asian-led content across top streaming platforms and opportunities for advertisers to better engage AANHPI audiences.

Seen, heard, valued: Engaging Asian Americans through mediaNielsen Diverse Intelligence Series 2023 (PRNewswire)

Asian-led content is highly bingeable and offer opportunities for advertisers & publishers to engage all audiences.

Despite a slight dip in representation from 2021 to 2022, streaming programs are still significantly more inclusive of AANHPI people than other platforms. Streaming had more than twice the representation on broadcast and three times the representation on cable. In addition, Asian-inclusive content is highly bingeable and attracts all audiences beyond AANHPI viewers.

"Asians are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population, both in numbers and buying power. Studios and advertisers can tap into the growing value of authentic stories and inclusive representation to engage an audience that is eager to see itself represented on screen," said Patricia Ratulangi, Vice President of Global Communications - DE&I at Nielsen. "Asian-led content continues to successfully attract and retain audiences, celebrating high bingeability scores across all major streaming platforms."

For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Nielsen has collaborated with Gold House, the leading platform that unites, promotes, and invests in Asian Pacific creators and companies, to further spotlight AANHPI driven television content.

"We're excited to partner with Nielsen and spotlight content that continues to captivate audiences and advance representation of our diverse communities," said Jeremy Tran, Executive Director of Gold House. "Through our collaboration, we were excited to see Asian-led shows amass more than one million new viewers, whether in its third season like Never Have I Ever or in its first season like The Company You Keep."*

Other key highlights in the 2023 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Diverse Intelligence Series include:

Good content appeals to all audiences – 91% of AANHPI audiences and 87% of general audiences are open to content featuring people outside of their identity group.

AANHPI audiences are 46% more likely than the total population to buy from brands that advertise in inclusive content.

In 2022, brands in the categories of fashion, pet care, electronics and travel allocated a significant portion of their advertising budget towards Asian-inclusive content. These are also the categories where Asian Americans are spending more than the general population.

Download the 2023 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Diverse Intelligence Series for more details and insights. Please visit www.nielsen.com/asian-american to learn more. Join the discussion on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/nielsen-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/ ) and Facebook ( Nielsen DiversityEquityAndInclusion ).

*Custom Analysis of Nielsen National TV Panel and Streaming Content Ratings data - most recent season for each show between August 2022 - March 2023.

