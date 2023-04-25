OrthoFi Yes! Launches at AAO 2023

OrthoFi releases its industry-leading patient acquisition software as a stand-alone product

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoFi is thrilled to announce the launch of OrthoFi Yes!, the company's industry-leading patient acquisition solution now available as a stand-alone product, at the nation's largest orthodontic trade show.

"Launching OrthoFi Yes! further supports our mission to connect more patients with quality orthodontic care," says David Ternan, CEO of OrthoFi. "With the current economic uncertainty and staffing challenges, we want to help practices start more smiles without hurting cash flow so teams can focus on providing an exceptional patient experience."

Delivering 2.25 times higher same-day starts than industry averages and 18% higher pending patient conversion rates for practices who actively use the tool, OrthoFi Yes! helps practices realize their growth goals by optimizing the time-consuming patient intake and conversion processes. It enables practice staff to tailor the exam to the patient's specific needs and goals, makes it easy for patients to choose treatment, and ensures no patient falls through the cracks.

"With OrthoFi Yes!, I am doing so much less manual work that used to get in the way of helping patients accept treatment," says Carmela Ramirez, Clinical Manager, Treatment Coordinator, and Myofunctional Therapist at Todorthodontics Smile Studio in San Francisco. "Our starts have increased as a result. I love getting notifications over the weekend when someone signs their contract at home."

About OrthoFi

OrthoFi is a tech-enabled, expert-driven solution that helps Orthodontists and Dentists accelerate practice growth by starting more patients and giving them more time to focus on providing exceptional patient care. Our comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading software and service solutions has helped our clients achieve over 10% average year-over-year growth with over two times higher same-day conversion rates than the US national average. Managing over $500 million in active AR, OrthoFi also delivers 42% lower delinquency and 70% lower insurance delinquency vs the average US practice, while also delivering exceptionally rated customer service. With the addition of OrthoBanc, OrthoFi is now the US orthodontic market leader in patient acquisition and revenue cycle management, collectively working with over 2,000 practices across the country and helping more than 3.8 million patients access high-quality, affordable orthodontic care. The acquisition of Comprehensive Finance Inc. in 2021 expanded OrthoFi's reach into the general dental market and is now serving over 1,500 dental locations with its Abella and Compassionate Finance products. The company has over 370 employees with offices in Denver, CO, Chattanooga, TN, and Grapevine, TX, and is owned by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. For more information about the company, visit www.OrthoFi.com . If you are a practice looking to learn more about the OrthoFi solution, visit www.StartMoreSmiles.com .

For more information and media interviews:

Oliver Gelles

OrthoFi

Chief Marketing Officer

Oliver.Gelles@OrthoFi.com

View original content:

SOURCE OrthoFi