16th annual Digital Innovation Awards highlight technology providers that exemplify innovation and improve people, processes, information, and technology

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced it has been selected as a finalist for the 16th annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. The awards recognize companies that have the most striking impact in their respective markets and that are pioneering advancements in technology.

(PRNewsfoto/ReverseLogix Corp) (PRNewswire)

ReverseLogix named finalist for Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards.

The ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS) is one of three finalists in the Operations and Supply Chain category. This category recognizes a provider that best exemplifies innovation in operations or supply chain technology. Nominations were judged on the provider's ability to successfully maximize value and impact customers' operations or supply chain.

"Congratulations to ReverseLogix for being selected as a finalist for the 16th Annual Digital Innovation Awards and the Operations and Supply Chain category," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer at Ventana Research. "The necessity of renovation and innovation in supply chain operations are essential. In addition, the returns process is essential; ReverseLogix helps manage costs and ultimately the customer experience. Their innovation has simplified the necessary technology to orchestrate the supply chain."

"As companies across industries seek out better ways to approach product returns, the ReverseLogix RMS stands out as the pioneer and pinnacle of an intelligent, automated returns management technology platform," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "We are proud to be recognized by Ventana Research for our proven ROI and customer impact."

Final selection for the winners of the Digital Innovation Awards will be announced May 9, 2023.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected market research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops, and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information, and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost, and risk.

Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Research's insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education, and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

+1-612-353-7833

chuck@reverselogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp