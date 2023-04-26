Amy Comstock Rick Joins Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company

LANSING, Mich., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Comstock Rick, former president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI), joined Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company as a principal on March 20. Rick has over 30 years of experience leading organizations, executing strategy, transforming organizational culture, building consensus, and advocating policies across constituencies.

Leavitt Partners, An HMA Company (PRNewswire)

"Amy is widely respected in DC for her expertise in FDA law, NIH research policy, and patient engagement," said Vince Ventimiglia, who leads Leavitt Partners' Washington, D.C., office. "We're particularly excited about her ability to lead complex alliances that depend heavily on her policy expertise and agency relationships."

As president and CEO of FDLI, Rick led a multi-stakeholder, educational non-profit organization dedicated to providing topical and timely materials to inform public policy, law, and regulation regarding food and drug law. She previously served as president of the Coalition for the Advancement of Medical Research, on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke's Advisory Council, and on the boards of directors of the National Health Council and the American Brain Coalition. She was previously the Senate-confirmed director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the associate counsel to the President in the White House Counsel's Office.

At Leavitt Partners, Rick leads the Medicines Development Modernization Initiative, a multi-stakeholder and interdisciplinary initiative that brings together leaders and experts in the medicines development space who have a common interest in developing strategies and solutions that can optimize the medicines development process. She also advises on federal health care policy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NIH, drug development and research educational convenings, and patient engagement initiatives.

To learn more about Rick, click here.

About Leavitt Partners

Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company, helps clients thrive at the intersection of health care and the federal government. We partner with health care and human services organizations to understand and influence the policy, political, stakeholder and other dynamics impacting health care. Our team is driven to use our decades of government and private-sector experience to make healthcare more accessible, effective, equitable, and sustainable. Learn more at leavittpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leavitt Partners, An HMA Company