Education Finance Analyst Program Announces Selections for its Second Cohort

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable Facilities Fund, Civic Builders and Afton Partners today announced their selections for the second cohort of the Education Finance Analyst (EFA) Program.

Five analysts represent the next generation of mission-driven finance professionals in education.

From a pool of 530 applications, five analysts were selected to join the EFA Program, a collaborative effort between Equitable Facilities Fund, Civic Builders and Afton Partners to recruit, train and employ early-stage professionals from underrepresented backgrounds – preparing them to succeed in financial services roles across the education sector.

"This new class of analysts represents what the future of education finance can and should look like—professionals who reflect the communities we are trying to better serve," says Anand Kesavan, CEO of Equitable Facilities Fund. "I'm particularly excited that we have a number of public charter school students and staff alums joining our effort to improve access to equitable education. They understand better than most what our portfolio schools mean to students and families everywhere."

"Congratulations to these dynamic young professionals on their accomplishments to date and their decision to join the EFA program," says Carrie Stewart, managing partner of Afton Partners. "Afton and our client partners will be better for the talent and lived experience of our newest colleagues."

"We are thrilled to launch the second and expanded Education Finance Analyst cohort, a program which advances the common thread of our organizations' missions to ensure all students have access to a high-quality public education," shared CEO of Civic Builders, David Umanksy. "We know this diverse and talented group of professionals will bring tremendous insight and passion to our work."

Meet EFA's 2023 class:

Rennic Liverpool joins Civic Builders from Babson College , where she plans to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in May. At Babson, Rennic serves as the chief operating officer of the Black Student Union, and is a Project Basta Fellow, a rigorous 10-week career prep program designed to support first-generation college students. Rennic is a public charter school alum, graduating from Achievement First in Brooklyn .





Crystal Roman is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College , where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Latinx Studies. She joins Afton Partners from Uncommon Schools in Brooklyn , where she served as their director of special projects. There, Crystal oversaw the improvement of school wide processes, from transportation and technology to visual culture and facilities. She graduated high school from Boston Prep Charter Public School.





Jason Huang is a Brooklyn native and eager to gain deeper knowledge into the bond markets and social impact investing. He joins Equitable Facilities Fund from Carahsoft Technology Corporation and is a recent graduate of Baruch College , where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a minor in Communication Studies.





Arielle Dorvilus is a graduate of SUNY College at Old Westbury , where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. There, Arielle was a member of The Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program, Accounting Society and Business Club. She joins Equitable Facilities Fund from WellLife Network, a nonprofit dedicated to the wellness of New Yorkers faced with disabilities, mental illness and addiction.





Yesha Shah is completing her Master of Science in Financial Analysis at Rutgers University this May and is joining Afton Partners. She completed her undergraduate studies at Valdosta State University where she graduated with a Bachelor's in Finance and Economics. There, she served as a board member of Georgia FinTech Academy, a diversity talent development initiative for the FinTech industry created for students from across the University System of Georgia . Yesha credits multiple years at a STEM-focused public charter school for shaping her strong work ethic.

The two-year, paid fellowship offers full-time employment and training with three veteran education equity organizations. Analysts address the financial and real estate challenges facing public charter schools, a growing social investing sector that promotes educational equity, particularly in economically disadvantaged communities of color. Each fellowship includes an initial four-week training program designed to foster mission-alignment, understanding of the education sector, development of technical skills and ongoing professional development and enrichment.

Upon completion of the fellowship, analysts may be eligible for continued employment or go on to take roles with mission-oriented investors, charter schools and other organizations committed to leveraging finance for social good.

About Equitable Facilities Fund

Equitable Facilities Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social impact fund created to provide low-cost facility loans that allow high-performing public charter schools to maximize the resources they dedicate to students. High-quality public charter schools promote bright futures for children across America and EFF believes these schools should borrow under terms comparable to traditional public school districts. EFF administers a $1 billion, 'A' rated revolving loan fund, which recapitalizes using funds from Equitable School Revolving Fund's bond issuances, to offer high-credit, scalable bond investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.eqfund.org or email info@eqfund.org.

About Civic Builders

Civic Builders is the nation's leading nonprofit lender and developer, bringing high-quality educational opportunities to under-resourced communities through the development of public charter schools. Since 2002, the organization has supported the growth of 73 schools educating nearly 40,000 students annually. Civic Builders partners with philanthropists and capital providers to design and manage affordable, new financing and development solutions for high-quality schools, addressing the full spectrum of facilities and financing challenges so that school leaders can focus on the important work of educating students. Civic Builders' portfolio represents $1.45 billion invested into economically underserved communities to ensure all students have access to safe, positive, and student-centered learning environments. Learn more at www.civicbuilders.org.

About Afton Partners

Afton Partners creates meaningful change in our communities by transforming public policies and practices so they are effective, sustainable, and serve those who need it most. By partnering with public agencies and nonprofits in K-12 education, workforce development, early childhood, and human services, Afton builds capacity, strengthens governance, and ensures resources are aligned and equitably distributed. Afton is a nationwide leader in charter school financial planning services. We have worked with more than 70 charter school networks of all sizes, from single-site operators just getting started to the largest charter school organizations in the country. Our work with charter schools improves school resource allocation decision making, informs school facility and school growth planning, and strengthens leadership and governance on fiscal matters. Learn more at www.aftonpartners.com

