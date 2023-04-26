Green Hills Software Thanks Collins Aerospace for Including the TCTS II Program in Their Recent FACE White Paper

Tactical Combat Training System Increment II Program

Exclusively Uses INTEGRITY-178 tuMP

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, today, is thanking Collins Aerospace for highlighting the Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS) Increment II program in the technical white paper "Face 3.1 Enhancements: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?". Coauthored with LDRA and Lynx Software Technologies, the white paper highlights how conformance to the FACE™ Technical Standard is vital to the TCTS II program. Because Lynx is a coauthor of the white paper, some readers might come to the erroneous conclusion that a Lynx product is being used for the TCTS II program when it really is the INTEGRITY®-178 tuMP ™ real-time operating system (RTOS) from Green Hills Software. The TCTS II program exclusively uses the FACE certified INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS.

TCTS II provides multi-domain Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training capabilities to modern warfighters while aligning with industry software standards such as the FACE Technical Standard and the Software Communications Architecture (SCA). TCTS II fields the first certified multi-level security (MLS) training equipment in both airborne and ground equipment to protect the tactics, techniques, and procedures being used. Collins Aerospace selected the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS due to its proven Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) architecture, the ability to host MLS applications such as cross domain solutions (CDS), the ability to host a guest OS and legacy applications in a secure virtualized partition, and its conformance to the FACE 3.0 Technical Standard.

Collins Aerospace is using the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS as part of the TCTS II system to meet the NSA's Raise the Bar (RTB) initiative for Cross Domain Solutions. The RTB standard goes well beyond the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF) controls that many government agencies implement. RTB standards ensure that CDS systems are at low risk of failing, even when under persistent attack. Jim Marek, CISSP, Technical Fellow for Mission Systems at Collins Aerospace, explained that the integration of Green Hill Software's INTEGRITY-178 tuMP made this Raise the Bar CDS certification approval possible, by "uniquely meeting the functionality requirements of the Navy's TCTS II CDS and security assurance requirements of RTB." INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTOS that has been used to meet RTB standards.

The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP high-assurance RTOS from Green Hills Software is uniquely designed to meet both DO-178C DAL A airborne safety objectives and the strictest security requirements. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS is a MILS operating system that has been deployed on numerous MLS and CDS programs. Long before the creation of the RTB standards, Green Hills Software led the way to meeting CDS requirements for an operating system by getting INTEGRITY-178 certified to the NSA-defined Separation Kernel Protection Profile (SKPP) in 2008. The SKPP is the highest assurance set of requirements ever created for an operating system, and INTEGRITY-178 was certified to Common Criteria EAL 6+ and "High Robustness." Beyond the separation kernel, INTEGRITY-178 tuMP provides a complete set of APIs for use by multi-level security applications within a secure partition, e.g., an MLS guard, which is a fundamental requirement in a cross-domain system. INTEGRITY-178 was the first commercial RTOS approved as complying with DO-178B Level A objectives, and INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTOS to be part of a civil certification on a multicore system to DO-178C and CAST-32A multicore objectives. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP directly supports a Modular Open Systems Approach, and it was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE™ Technical Standard, edition 3.0.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com .

