Matt Shea, Chief Strategy Officer at MixMode, Joins Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Shea, Chief Strategy Officer at MixMode , has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council , an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

(PRNewsfoto/MixMode) (PRNewswire)

Shea was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his two decades' worth of experience as a technology leader in which he has concepted, architected and developed groundbreaking solutions that blend equal parts technology, product and business. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Matt Shea into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Shea has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Shea will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Shea will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"I am very honored and excited to join the Forbes Technology Council and look forward to sharing insights on generative and self-learning AI for cybersecurity with the Forbes community," said Shea. "We are at a clear inflection point in which every security program will need self-learning AI as a core requirement in cybersecurity defense, giving SOC teams the ability to see new novel threats, reduce the noise and benefit from hyperautomation. I look forward to discussing these topics as a Forbes Technology Council member.

Shea is the second MixMode leader to be accepted into the Forbes Technology Council. Dr. Igor Mezic, CTO and Chief Scientist at MixMode , was accepted as a member in June 2021.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT MIXMODE

MixMode is a no-rules-required Cybersecurity platform, serving both the US government and large enterprises with big data environments across a variety of industries. MixMode delivers a patented, self-learning platform that acts as the Cybersecurity Intelligence Layer℠ to detect both known and unknown attacks, including novel attacks designed to bypass legacy cyber defenses. This is accomplished in real-time, across any cloud or on-premise data stream. Trusted by global entities in banking, public utilities and government sectors, industry cyber leaders rely on MixMode to protect their most critical assets. The platform dramatically improves the efficiency of SOC teams previously burdened with writing and tuning rules and manually searching for attacks. The MixMode platform can be deployed remotely, with no appliances, in under an hour with business outcomes evident within days. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.mixmode.ai.

Media Contact

Christian Wiens

Christian.wiens@mixmode.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MixMode