Combinostics Partnership with ConcertAI's TeraRecon adds AI-based Evaluations for Neurodegenerative Disease and Multiple Sclerosis to Eureka Clinical AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eureka Clinical AI platform, from ConcertAI's TeraRecon, now provides clinicians with the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and deep learning technology necessary to bring comprehensive neuroradiology solutions to clinicians, including the addition of cMRI from Combinostics.

MRI brain imaging is a critical tool in assessing patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Using visual assessment alone, it is difficult to identify subtle changes in brain atrophy and to identify patterns of atrophy that may be associated with different types of dementia. This can be overcome by the use of quantitative information. cMRI assists in accurate and consistent quantitative evaluation of MRI brain scans and presents the results in a report designed for referring physicians.

Combinostics offers AI-powered imaging solutions needed for unparalleled decision support to radiology professionals. cMRI is a fully automated solution that facilitates more accurate and consistent evaluations of patients with neurological disorders such as dementia and multiple sclerosis. These AI-based tools will be available in the Eureka Clinical AI platform and will empower radiologists with data-driven decision support and enhanced diagnosis.

"We're excited to make Combinostics innovations available within our Eureka Clinical AI platform and to all the valuable clinicians within those leveraging TeraRecon solutions," said Dan McSweeney, TeraRecon President. "We're enhancing seamless workflow integration with the addition of Combinostics and in such, adding efficient and quantitative assessment imaging analysis for brain MRI providing deep, fast, and reliable insights."

"We are delighted to be integrating Combinostics' cNeuro cMRI onto TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI platform," said Richard Hausmann, CEO, Combinostics. "This powerful collaboration will enable TeraRecon's global install base of ~1900 health sites to add our fully automated brain MRI quantification into their comprehensive patient care toolbox and support early detection, differential diagnosis, and patient monitoring for neurological disorders like dementia or multiple sclerosis.

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management, and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more: https://www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Combinostics: Combinostics' AI-powered cNeuro suite of products helps clinicians make a difference in the lives of patients with neurological disorders. By quantifying brain images and integrating patient data from multiple sources with insights from previous patients, the company's unique software tools provide radiologists and clinicians the support they need for confident, evidence-based diagnostic and management decisions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland. For more information, please visit www.combinostics.com.

