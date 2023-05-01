The Asia Group Launches Australia Practice Headed by Former Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos AO

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Asia Group ("TAG") is pleased to announce the launch of an Australia practice, chaired by former Australian Ambassador to the United States the Honorable Arthur Sinodinos AO and the newest partner in the firm. TAG's decision to expand in Australia is a defining milestone for the firm's ongoing Asia Expansion Initiative, which has featured the establishment of formal TAG subsidiaries in New Delhi, Hanoi, Tokyo, and Shanghai over the past 14 months alone. These investments reflect TAG's conviction in the growth trajectory of the Indo-Pacific and Australia's unique position as a catalyst for regional commerce during a consequential geopolitical period.

The Asia Group (PRNewswire)

"The Asia Group is investing in the future," said TAG CEO and Co-Founder Nirav Patel. "We have advanced an aggressive growth strategy over the last several years, and we will continue to invest in world-class talent to support business executives across the C-suite to address challenges and seize opportunities across the Indo-Pacific region. The expansion of The Asia Group's capabilities in Australia reflects our conviction and view that business and policy are fundamentally intertwined in the Indo-Pacific region."

"Ambassador Sinodinos will lead our firm's Australia practice to provide unrivaled insight and strategic advice that will drive ambitious commercial and investment strategies in Australia and between Australia and the Indo-Pacific," said TAG President Rexon Ryu.

Ambassador Sinodinos joins TAG as Partner and Chair of the Australia Practice, where he is responsible for developing and executing the firm's business strategy in Australia and supporting C-Suite executives from across TAG's geographic portfolio to manage evolving risks and seize emerging growth opportunities. Ambassador Sinodinos' experience in foreign service, particularly at the forefront of Australian engagement with the United States, provides an invaluable perspective at a time when multilateral engagements through AUKUS, the Quad, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are all opening new pathways for commercial engagement.

"I am thrilled to be joining a team of leaders and experts with decades of experience at the most senior levels of business and government," said Ambassador Sinodinos. "No other global strategic advisory group has the reach and depth of The Asia Group, and I look forward to supporting companies to chart their path in Australia and across the Indo-Pacific."

TAG's Australia Practice will help expand the firm's leading market entry, market access, crisis resolution, and enterprise risk management solutions at a time when geostrategic competition is increasing demand for global strategy and localized solutions. Based in Sydney, Australia and Washington, DC, Ambassador Sinodinos will coordinate closely with TAG's subsidiaries in New Delhi, Hanoi, Shanghai, and Tokyo to support inbound, outbound, and transnational investment strategies related to Australia and the broader Indo-Pacific.

Ambassador Arthur Sinodinos is a leading expert in Australian public policy and politics with a wealth of public and private sector experience spanning national security, industrial innovation, economic policy, and banking. Ambassador Sinodinos most recently served as Australian Ambassador to the United States, where he was closely involved in Australia's negotiations related to AUKUS, the Quad, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Prior to taking up his position in Washington, Ambassador Sinodinos held high-profile positions in national government, including as Australia's Minister for Industry, Innovation, and Science and as a Senator for New South Wales, and worked for several years in banking at Goldman Sachs and National Australian Bank. Ambassador Sinodinos began his career in civil service as a member of Australia's Department of Treasury and later served as a Senior Economic Advisor and Chief of Staff to then Prime Minister John Howard AC.

The Asia Group is the premier strategic advisory firm to the world's leading companies seeking to excel across the Indo-Pacific. With a team of dynamic and experienced professionals – from consultants and former senior government officials to lawyers and investment bankers – The Asia Group supports companies with end-to-end integrated strategies for market entry and expansion. To learn more about The Asia Group, please visit www.theasiagroup.com or reach out to media@theasiagroup.com.

Contact: media@theasiagroup.com

