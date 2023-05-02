Epson Highlights the Value of Traditional Learning for Teacher Appreciation Week

Epson Spotlights Independent Teacher and Offers Discount Pricing Across Select EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classrooms today have once again evolved beyond a traditional space on a physical campus, with the home slowly growing as the environment of choice for both learning and teaching. However, one thing remains constant regardless of education location – the importance for teachers to ensure students understand and retain information wherever learning happens. According to a Bay View Analytics survey, 59% of teachers said students learn better from print materials. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week beginning on May 8, Epson is spotlighting an independent teacher who finds printed materials invaluable in educating students. Epson is also offering discount pricing across select EcoTank® Cartridge-Free Supertank Printers through the end of May at select retail locations.1

Long-time educator Hitomi Bland is a full-time private language instructor teaching Japanese reading, writing, and speaking to people of all ages. Before becoming a language instructor, she taught middle school aged children and worked at preparatory education schools in Japan. Years later, after starting a family of her own and relocating to Florida with her husband, Ken, she decided to homeschool all three of her children while they traveled the world together.

"I went through enormous amounts of printer paper and toner, generating study documents and homework assignments and musical sheets. My sons were trained in the old-school method of printing out their papers, proof-reading aloud, red lining and marking up papers," shares Bland.

Relying on printed media to teach students and underscoring the value of printed materials, Bland began using the Epson EcoTank ET-4850, provided at no charge by Epson, and was ecstatic with the results. She teaches a multitude of students remotely across the U.S. and prints every one of their submissions to mark up and give feedback on. "The Epson printer is fast, and now I can print in color!" Bland previously used various laser and inkjet printers to handle her scanning and printing workloads. Needing to run around to separate rooms of her house was making it difficult for her to organize efficiently. Ever since receiving the ET-4850, she can easily print and scan at her desk, can accomplish all her work in one room in a timely manner.

Bland stresses the importance of printed materials in education as she witnesses students struggle when they rely on a screen to accomplish their work. "They learn slower than someone who prints out my character templates and practices writing the Japanese hiragana and katakana letters." She finds that students who create their own binder of worksheets have a better understanding of the language. The EcoTank ET-4850 handles pages with ease, according to Bland, providing her with the ideal tool to help support student learning. "EcoTank gives me so many more options for printing and makes my life easier, which is the most important thing."

"Epson is dedicated to supporting teachers, whether working from a traditional classroom or out of their homes, knowing that the technology solutions we offer – printing, scanning and projection – can make teaching and learning easier for everyone," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North American Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America. "All teachers are admirable as they continuously adapt to their ever-changing circumstances while delivering a best-in-class education to students and we honor them this week."

Epson Teacher Appreciation Promos

Epson is offering discount pricing across select EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printers through the end of May at select retail locations1:

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

