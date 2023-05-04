CompWest Names President's Club Winners

LANSING, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest is proud to recognize President's Club Award honorees, representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of the award exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2022.

"Success in our business is founded upon trust, and where there's trust, meaningful partnerships emerge," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing for CompWest. "Our 2022 President's Club Award winners have consistently placed their trust in us and earned it in return – generating meaningful relationships and mutual success. Congratulations to our President's Club Award winners, and on behalf of CompWest Insurance, thank you for your ongoing partnership with us."

The 2022 President's Club Award winners are:

Alkeme Insurance Services, Inc.

Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions

Hub International Insurance Services Inc. – Riverside

Milestone Risk Management

Rancho Mesa Insurance Services Inc.

United Valley Insurance Services Inc.

About CompWest

CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation, offering leading strategies and innovative insurance solutions to employers in California and select Western states. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

