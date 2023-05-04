Sonobi Builds Industry-First Partnership with Captify and MediaMath for Programmatic CTV Advertising

Shared initiative will deliver comprehensive CTV solutions from a trifecta of trusted programmatic partners

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonobi revealed a new programmatic advertising partnership with Captify and MediaMath to offer brands a path to launch or scale their CTV advertising efforts.

CTV, or connected television, is one of the fastest-growing opportunities for advertisers. However, there's a major challenge: How can a brand be sure its targeted users are actually the ones watching? Programmatic CTV advertising has struggled to deliver targeted audiences, creating an environment with too little transparency and too much risk.

Industry leaders Sonobi, MediaMath, and Captify are teaming up to create a unique opportunity to connect brands with the users they want to target through connected television devices. By combining the expertise of all three trusted programmatic advertising partners, brands can expect a higher level of engagement, a better experience for the user, and more efficient ad spending with quality inventory and enhanced targeting.

"Through our partnership, we're creating a more curated marketplace that will allow you to scale effectively," Sonobi CEO Michael Connelly said.

Sonobi will primarily handle the supply side of the equation by leveraging a network of more than 50 CTV publishers as well as robust first- party data from proprietary push notification technology. Push notifications use a tracker that converts the user into a GO ID to create a numerical profile, and it's this profile, combined with the high quality search intent data from Captify and the demand from MediaMath, that makes this curated marketplace possible for CTV advertising.

The GO ID is the next evolution in understanding and targeting audience segments. But what if a user has five different profiles across the digital ecosystem? That's where identity pairing, which matches first-party data with GO IDs. By working together, Sonobi, MediaMath, and Captify can illuminate the segments brands are looking for with greater success than cookies alone could provide.

Captify's search intelligence platform enables the industry's only real-time intent audiences for CTV. "Extending Captify's technology into CTV with Sonobi and MediaMath has enabled marketers to achieve a new level of performance for their CTV campaigns. Coupled with our robust and proprietary insights packages, we are excited to power this solution for MediaMath's thousands of advertisers," Captify's SVP of Business and Corporate Development Matthew Papa said.

"MediaMath's clients are looking for easier ways to reach high intent audiences through CTV" said Jared Lansky, SVP Partnerships at MediaMath. "By bringing Sonobi and Captify into our Curated Markets offering, we are able to offer a turnkey solution that delivers those audiences in just one click".

About Sonobi

Sonobi is an independent, consumer-focused technology company that provides a fair and equitable media marketplace to connect advertisers directly with individuals. Sonobi's JetStream technology is transforming the business of traditional impression-based advertising to individual-based advertising. By unifying comScore's top 250 premium media properties and fortune 500 advertisers, Sonobi's JetStream platform enables publishers and marketers to directly collaborate in order to create and deliver superior addressable communication plans for the people who matter most — consumers. Learn more at: www.sonobi.com

About Captify

Captify is the leading Search Intelligence Platform for the open web and the largest independent holder of first-party search data outside of Google, connecting the real time searches from over 2 billion devices globally. Its Search Intelligence technology powers omnichannel programmatic advertising and real-time insights for the world's biggest brands, such as Disney, Unilever, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nestlé, GSK, Uber, Mars, P&G, Sony, and Toyota—without reliance on third-party cookies. Captify brings brands more customers, publishers greater yield, and consumers the most relevant digital experiences. Learn more at: www.captifytechnologies.com

About MediaMath

MediaMath is the leading technology pioneer on a mission to make advertising better. We deliver outstanding results through powerful ad tech, partnership and a curiosity for what's next. We help more than 3,500 advertisers solve complex marketing problems so they can deepen their customer relationships across screens and around the world. Learn more at: www.mediamath.com

