TV Real Estate Guru, Pace Morby, releases highly anticipated Amazon best-seller "Wealth Without Cash", in collaboration with Bigger Pockets

Morby's SubTo Mentorship Program in partnership with New Reach Education hosts the Arizona leg of a highly anticipated national book tour.

TEMPE, Ariz., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first two weeks of May, Amazon best selling author Pace Morby will hit the road for a 13 city tour through the United States to celebrate the highly anticipated release of his book "Wealth Without Cash". On Thursday May 4, that tour will stop in Tempe, Arizona at New Reach Education where Morby will host a book signing and meet-and-greet.

TV Real Estate Guru, Pace Morby, releases highly anticipated Amazon best-seller "Wealth Without Cash".

Whether you're just getting started as an investor or already have a real estate business, this book will prepare you to find off-market leads, uncover sellers' motivations, negotiate with confidence, close more deals, build a team, and much more. Wealth Without Cash has everything you need to become a millionaire investor without utilizing your own capital.

"Contrary to what most people think, getting started in real estate doesn't require money, and Pace proves it in this amazing book!"

—Grant Cardone, New York Times best-selling author of The 10X Rule

Pace Morby is the host of A&E's TV show Triple Digit Flip and a widely known expert on the sub-to strategy. Pace has used dozens of virtually unknown methods to acquire 1,000 doors nationwide and a portfolio totaling $250 million in assets ― including fix-and-flips, new builds, wholesale deals, mobile home parks, multifamily and short-term rentals. Each week, he teaches tens of thousands of online students creative financing and shares his knowledge with more than a million followers across social media. He is also the co-host of the Wholesale Hotline and Sunday Service real estate podcasts.

SubTo is an educational resource for experienced and novice real estate investors that teaches the freedom of creative financing in the United States, led by real estate investing expert, Pace Morby. SubTo provides access to extensive course content, mentorship, resources, and a community of real estate entrepreneurs, investors, lenders and coordinators nationwide.

From general contractor to owner of 20+ active businesses, Pace has transcended the world of entrepreneurship and now teaches and inspires entrepreneurs all over the world how to serve to make an impact on their lives and the lives of those around them.

To learn more about how Pace is changing the real estate space, to download a free ebook, or to get in contact please visit https://go.subto.com/get-started-now-pace-morby

