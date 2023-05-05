DOUBLE CHICKEN PLEASE IN NEW YORK NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA AS THE SECOND ANNUAL NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS LIST IS REVEALED

DOUBLE CHICKEN PLEASE IN NEW YORK NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA AS THE SECOND ANNUAL NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS LIST IS REVEALED

Double Chicken Please , New York City , is crowned No.1 at the second annual North America's 50 Best Bars

This year's list features 28 U.S. bars, 14 from Mexico , 7 from Canada and 1 based in the Caribbean

Handshake Speakeasy , Mexico City , at No.2, wins The Best Bar in Mexico

Civil Liberties , Toronto , at No.12, earns The Best Bar in Canada

La Factoría, Puerto Rico , at No.24, is named The Best Bar in the Caribbean

Cuban drinks legend Julio Cabrera from Miami wins the Roku Industry Icon

Manhatta , New York City , is awarded Campari One To Watch

Rayo , Mexico City , earns the London Essence Best New Opening

Yacht Club , Denver , wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Allegory, Washington, D.C. , wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu

Overstory , New York City , is the Nikka Highest Climber

Bar Pompette, Toronto , wins Disaronno Highest New Entry

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, Mexico, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony on May 4, 2023 at Hacienda Los Picachos in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The annual ranking features bars from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. New York City's Double Chicken Please is crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North America and The Best Bar in Northeast USA, sponsored by Perrier, with Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy ranking No.2 and named The Best Bar in Mexico, followed by New York City's Katana Kitten at No.3.

Double Chicken Please in New York City, USA, takes the No.1 spot at the second annual North America’s 50 Best Bars awards 2023, sponsored by Perrier. (PRNewswire)

Toronto's Civil Liberties (No.12) wins The Best Bar in Canada for the second year in a row, while Puerto Rico's La Factoría, at No.24, retains The Best Bar in the Caribbean. Overall, the USA leads the list with 28 bars, with Mexico fielding 14, Canada boasting seven and the Caribbean celebrating one top bar. The full list can be viewed here.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for 50 Best, says: "We commend Double Chicken Please and its visionary founders, GN Chan and Faye Chen, for reaching the peak of cocktail excellence on the North American continent. We congratulate the team for this deserved accolade, as well as all the other fantastic bars on this year's list."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2070384/50BBars_Winner_Highres.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069387/NA_50_Best_Bars_2023.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069400/NA_50_Best_Bars_2023_Logo.jpg

North America's 50 Best Bars 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50 Best