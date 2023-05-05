GASTRONOMY DESTINATION TOPANGA SOCIAL OPENS MAY 11TH AT WESTFIELD TOPANGA

27 Of LA's Hottest Food & Beverage Concepts Come To The San Fernando Valley In A One-Stop Microcosm Of The City's Most Inspired Culinary Offerings

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolutionary food hall Topanga Social opens to the public on May 11th, bringing 27 of Los Angeles' most coveted eateries, bars and culinary names to the new dining, entertainment, and luxury retail district at Westfield Topanga . A joint creative venture between dining and hospitality global leader Earl Enterprises and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), Topanga Social boasts brand-new concepts and first-ever outposts of LA's hottest pop-ups alongside some of the most celebrated and entrepreneurial names in the region's restaurant scene, an indoor/outdoor cocktail garden, three full-service bars, a "speakeasy" style secret arcade, live entertainment, a private event space, and more.

Topanga Social's 27 food and beverage concepts include: Amboy Quality Burgers, Burrata House, a candy shop curated by CandyStore.com, Dtown Pizzeria, Dumpling Monster, Fat Sal's, Garden Creations, Hey Hey, I Love Micheladas, Jay Bird's Chicken, Katsu Sando, Mad Lab Coffee, MANEATINGPLANT, Margarita Garden, Mini Kabob, Oakberry, Pearl Champagne Bar, Poke Me, Primo's Donuts, Rock & Reilly's, Temaki by Seaweed Handroll Bar, Shrimp Daddy, SLAB, The Pie Room by Curtis Stone, Tail O' the Pup, Truffle Brothers Market, and Wanderlust Creamery.

The overall design of Topanga Social's multi-unit 55,000+ square foot, 700 seat indoor plus 80 seat al fresco dining space, is helmed by the award-winning global design firm AvroKO in close consultation with the Topanga Social team. International architectural firm PGAL acted as the Architect of Record for the hall's food units. And, special attention was given to creating a dedicated space for each food and beverage partner that reflects their brand in an authentic way so that the guests take away a distinct experience from any brand they visit within Topanga Social. The hall's shared kitchen space was created by Architects Orange.

"It is such a thrill to see Topanga Social come to life in this brilliant repurposing of prime real estate. We have brought together an incredible assemblage of talent, chefs, and brands that, until now, were available mostly in Los Angeles, but starting Saturday, will be easily accessible for the residents of the city's San Fernando Valley," said Robert Earl, Founder of Earl Enterprises. "Careful thought has gone into the curation for Topanga Social, paying homage to the local food scene. Each partner brings their impeccable credentials, whether a storied institution or a newer, highly acclaimed brand. The space is designed to be welcoming all year-round, for both indoor dining and al fresco in the garden. It is a place to visit again and again, for a quick pre-movie bite, a leisurely meal, or any sort of gathering. Topanga Social offers food and beverage options for every mood, and all tastes. Thanks to the collaborative partnership with the visionary team at Westfield, we are very proud to unveil Topanga Social."

"We are so proud to bring world class dining and entertainment to the San Fernando Valley in a way that's never been done before. We are especially appreciative of the partnership with Earl Enterprises and everyone who worked to make the vision of Topanga Social a reality," said Geoff Mason, Executive Vice President, Operating Management and Development at URW. "From the culinary geniuses to the construction teams and everyone in between, Topanga Social has been a labor of love that represents our commitment to the local community. It also serves as a prime example of how Westfield is reimagining its centers—from a traditional to a bespoke experience—with the addition of chef-led, market-defining dining."

Inspired and first-of-its-kind multifaceted food service platform sets Topanga Social apart from the pack in the realm of tech innovation. In addition to traditional ordering at all restaurant's counters, diners will have the ability to choose menu items from multiple brands at once using seamless aggregate ordering via the Topanga Social app (Android & Apple), at the numerous large touch screen ordering stations throughout the dining area, and from QR codes available at all tables throughout the space.

Mobile ordering for pick-up and delivery is generated through the app, and utilizes advanced geo-locating which ensures that food is not fired in the kitchens until guests and delivery drivers are within a precise proximity to Topanga Social or the order's destination. This, plus the 13 designated curbside locations with automated customer check-in, guarantees zero lines or waiting, for optimal food freshness. Additionally, Topanga Social's Rewards Program is available on their branded mobile app, where earned points and rewards can be redeemed with ease.

Topanga Social is located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park, CA and will welcome guests seven days a week from 11am to 10pm with expanded weekend hours along with exciting community and family-friendly programming in the future. More information can be found at eatplaytopangasocial.com and @eatplaytopangasocial .

ABOUT EARL ENTERPRISES:

Earl Enterprises provides marketing and operations expertise in the restaurant, lodging and hospitality sectors. Along with Planet Hollywood and its affiliates, Earl Enterprises oversees marketing strategies and operations for 200 restaurants in 32 states and internationally including Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood, Bertucci's, Earl of Sandwich, Brio Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen, TooJay's, Chicken Guy!, Café Hollywood, Seaside on the Pier, Rock & Reilly's, The Breakfast Club, and other brands. Under the leadership of acclaimed restaurateur Robert Earl, Earl Enterprises' global success is due much in part to Earl's expertise in creating, developing, and revitalizing brands along with his unique celebrity relationships and uncanny trend forecasting ability.

ABOUT WESTFIELD TOPANGA:

As the San Fernando Valley's fashionable front door to cutting-edge shopping, entertainment, and social experiences, Westfield Topanga is a lifestyle destination unlike any other. Westfield Topanga's one-of-a-kind lineup includes best-in-class luxury boutiques, iconic global brands, and local favorites in a sophisticated indoor space.

Located in the booming Warner Center district in North Los Angeles, Westfield Topanga encompasses more than 240 shops, restaurants, and personal service providers across 1.6 million square feet. Notable brands include Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Target, Golden Goose, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Ferragamo, Saint Laurent, Apple, Peloton, Tesla, Lululemon, and more. Popular restaurant offerings include The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, Gyu Kaku, and Shake Shack.

A new dining and entertainment district opens in 2023, transforming a former department store into a must-visit destination and further establishing Westfield Topanga as the perfect place for locals and visitors to shop, eat, and play. Global luxury retailer Hermès anchors the 180,000-square-foot space along with the artisan-crafted home furnishings retailer Arhaus; Pinstripes, a Chicago-based dining and entertainment concept; a full-service AMC DINE-IN theatre; and Topanga Social, a beautifully designed, chef-driven food hall encompassing more than 20 eateries and restaurants.

