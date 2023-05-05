NJASAP set to host largest informational picket in Union history on Saturday, May 6 at 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in Omaha

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

More than 425 NJASAP members and their families took the fight for their livelihoods and job security to the 2015 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. The Union expects to double that number during the informational picket scheduled to coincide with the 2023 meeting. (PRNewswire)

WHO:

The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) (NYSE: BRK.A) subsidiary.

WHAT:

Informational picketing by as many as 1,000 NetJets pilots and their family members.

WHERE:

CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska

WHEN:

Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 0600LT to 1600LT

WHY:

Despite the sustained pilot labor crisis, NetJets executives have chosen not to take meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's status as the global leader in private air transportation at risk.



Indeed, as the pilot shortage tightens its grip on the marketplace, NetJets's competitive position continues to diminish based on the Executive Management Team's refusal to acknowledge and to take proactive steps to compete for pilot talent.



Absent appropriate competitive adjustments, NetJets has little hope of evading the repercussions of losing talented, experienced pilots to Part 121 carriers who are offering dramatically enhanced packages of compensation and working conditions.



NJASAP views this head-in-the-sand stance as unfathomable – especially when we stand ready to partner with management to recapture NetJets's former cache, benefiting all Berkshire Hathaway stakeholders.





CONTACTS:

NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux

(404) 398-3926

pleroux@njasap.com

GenuineQS.com

NetJets pilots picket across from the company's headquarters in Columbus on April 19, 2023. (PRNewswire)

NJASAP Logo (PRNewsFoto/NJASAP) (PRNewsFoto/NJASAP) (PRNewswire)

