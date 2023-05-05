Terran Biosciences announces publication of PCT patent application covering novel non-hallucinogenic psychoplastogens, including derivatives of DMT and ibogaine with improved pharmacokinetics and engagement at target receptors

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Biosciences ("Terran"), a biotech platform company dedicated to the development of transformational therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric diseases, has announced the publication of two PCT patent applications covering novel psychoplastogens, including non-hallucinogenic derivatives of DMT and ibogaine.

DMT and ibogaine are both potent psychedelic compounds that have been used by humans for thousands of years. In recent clinical studies and in various centers around the world, ibogaine has been used for the treatment of substance abuse, and recent clinical studies suggest DMT may be highly efficacious in treating depression. However, the intense and often hours-long hallucinations induced by DMT and the dreamlike state of ibogaine requires administration and supervision by a trained professional and may ultimately limit broad therapeutic use in clinics.

Derivatives of DMT and ibogaine described as psychoplastogens in the historical literature have demonstrated efficacy in animal models of depression without inducing hallucinations. Terran has designed novel next-generation psychoplastogens that demonstrate more favorable pharmacokinetic profiles, including improved in vitro binding at target receptors thought to underlie therapeutics effects, and reduced binding to receptors thought to represent potential liability. Terran's has tested these compounds in vivo and has demonstrated they do not induce the behaviors in animal models that are associated with hallucinations in humans.

With the new data from animal models published in this PCT patent application, Terran believes these derivatives may represent the most comprehensive examples of improved psychoplastogens compared to DMT and ibogaine. The innovative chemistry and design of the DMT based compounds are detailed in the PCT application "N-SUBSTITUTED INDOLES" (WO2023077127) and the design of the ibogaine based compounds are detailed in the PCT application "AZEPINO-INDOLES FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROLOGICAL AND PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS" (WO2023077125).

Dr. Sam Clark, Terran's CEO commented, "It is our belief that a medicine that could potentially deliver the benefits of psychedelics without hallucinations could provide the most favorable use profile to enable widespread use. DMT and ibogaine are important and powerful psychedelic therapeutics, and I continue to be impressed by our medicinal chemistry team who has worked diligently with these molecules to create novel improved psychoplastogens and get us closer to impactful therapeutics for patients in need."

Terran is a biotech platform company developing a portfolio of therapeutics and technologies for patients with neurological and psychiatric diseases. Backed by a number of life-science and tech investors, Terran has built a CNS-focused, tech-enabled drug development platform, and is rapidly advancing of number of late-stage assets, which include novel psychedelic-based therapeutics.

