Discover Puerto Rico Wins North America SABRE Award

The earned media campaign Sunshine to Spare was honored for Branded Journalism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), won PRovoke Media's North America SABRE Award for its "Sunshine to Spare" campaign - in the practice area category Branded Journalism. This campaign sought to bottle the Island's most famous attribute, the sunshine.

Discover Puerto Rico Logo (PRNewsfoto/Discover Puerto Rico) (PRNewswire)

The NA SABRE Awards recognize Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement. This year's entries were focused on engagement, credibility, and relationship building.

"We are honored and excited to receive this recognition for our "Sunshine to Spare" initiative. It is a testament to an original approach to travel marketing that captured Puerto Rico Sunshine's irresistible and unforgettable hue," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "No destination has ever attempted to entice travel by branding its own sunshine, and in doing so, not only sparked interest in the Island, but also pride in the Boricua community who were ecstatic to have their own Pantone color."

Through scientific models, extensive calculations factoring in the light and color produced by the sun and how it interacts with the atmosphere surrounding the Island, Puerto Rican physicist, Dr. Hector J. Jimenez identified the exact hue of the sunlight as it shines over the Island – a unique, rich, red-orange hue.

To help bring the color to life, Discover Puerto Rico partnered with Pantone Color Institute to create the official certified color, Puerto Rico Sunshine. The new color ignited a fresh and provocative travel conversation through a multi-phased approach, which included:

ECOS Paints® - Developed a vibrant wall paint available for purchase to revitalize an existing space or create an eye-catching accent wall

Christian Cowan x NYFW - Collaborated with fashion designer Christian Cowan for his New York Fashion Week Show 2022, to launch a line in dazzling Puerto Rico sunshine.

Sunshine Shop - Identified local products and crafts to produce and sell in the new color, allowing consumers/travelers to experience it, and support the Island's business economy.

Sunshine Route - Today, visitors to the Island can access an interactive digital map to guide them to "can't miss" Instagram locations to experience the full effects of Puerto Rico Sunshine – especially at sunrise and sunset

With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect place for a combination of unparalleled cultural experiences, breathtaking beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and thrilling adventures – all under the remarkable Puerto Rico sunshine.

For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico