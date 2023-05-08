A green hydrogen future is accelerating in the Netherlands

The Dutch are developing, innovating and validating this green energy, which will be on full display at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam, May 9-11, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands has strong ambitions to accelerate the energy transition and it is fast becoming the cleantech hub for renewable energy in Europe. Hydrogen is one field in which the country is moving fast to develop new, sustainable energy solutions. Across the Netherlands, specialized industry clusters are innovating in the potential of hydrogen, including the Port of Rotterdam. This dynamic Dutch ecosystem will be on full display during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 9-11, 2023.

Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (PRNewswire)

An international event, the World Hydrogen Summit will bring together government officials, industry leaders and experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments and future opportunities in the hydrogen industry. The summit will provide a platform for the Netherlands to showcase its leadership in the field, and to learn from other countries about their experiences and best practices in the rapidly evolving world of green hydrogen.

"The Netherlands offers an open innovation environment, in which institutions, companies and government work together to develop, pilot and implement new technologies in hydrogen," explains Jaap Slothouwer, NFIA's Executive Director, Americas. Companies can bring to the Netherlands their expertise to improve the efficiency of producing, storing and transporting hydrogen, and to widen their use in industry. The potential in the Netherlands is still huge, as we need to replace the 80% that oil and gas still make up of our energy use."

The Netherlands is already home to several large-scale green hydrogen projects, as well as specialized industry clusters for international collaboration to research, develop, pilot and implement new technologies. Faraday open innovation laboratory in Petten – part of the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) – is one of Europe's largest hydrogen research facilities aiming to optimize and scale-up existing electrolysis technologies.

Furthermore, the Dutch government has set ambitious plans to kickstart the large-scale production and widespread use of green hydrogen. The National Hydrogen Program supports applications of hydrogen in various sectors. The government also invests to develop a 'National Hydrogen Network' which will be ready by 2031.

The Dutch hydrogen ecosystem is attracting a growing number of companies looking to invest in the country's green hydrogen sector. For example, a consortium of Shell, RWE, Groningen Seaports, Equinor & Gasunie called NortH2 is developing Europe's Largest Green Hydrogen Project combining all aspects of the supply chain to achieve large-scale supply of green hydrogen. Pennsylvania-based hydrogen company Air Products recently opened its new project delivery office for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in The Hague, the Netherlands. In addition, world leader in offshore wind energy Ørsted has ambitions to develop the world's largest renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands with its 'SeaH2Land' project.

With its strong infrastructure, supportive government policies, and innovative companies, the Netherlands is well-positioned to make vital advances in hydrogen, helping to drive the transition to a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

Interested in connecting with NFIA before or during the World Hydrogen Summit? Meet with the Invest in Holland team – including OostNL, Innovation Quarter, The Hague Business Agency, NOM, Rotterdam Partners and Horizon – at Stand A13, next to the Netherlands Pavilion.

NFIA offers free, confidential assistance to companies looking to establish or expand operations in the Netherlands and has North American offices located in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.investinholland.com or contact Energy_nfia@rvo.nl.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency