Harmonic Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Broadband revenue up 23% and Video SaaS revenue up 72% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023.

"Harmonic delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2023 highlighted by record first quarter revenue and solid operating profit," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Broadband segment revenue rose 23% during the quarter while Video SaaS revenue growth was 72%, driven by strong demand for our products and services."

Q1 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $157.6 million , up 7% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 53.3% and non-GAAP 53.9%, compared to GAAP 46.9% and non-GAAP 47.3% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $11.2 million and non-GAAP income $18.7 million , compared to GAAP income $2.5 million and non-GAAP income $11.3 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net income $5.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $14.3 million , compared to GAAP net loss $1.5 million and non-GAAP net income $8.9 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $21.4 million income compared to $14.5 million income in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.04 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12 , compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 in the year ago period

Cash: $90.9 million , down $9.9 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 94 customers, serving 18.4 million cable modems

Live sports streaming SaaS expansions and new wins drove 72.2% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year

Record new SaaS commitments, including first major broadcast cloud migration

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 157.6

$ 164.3

$ 147.4

$ 157.6

$ 164.3

$ 147.4 Net income

$ 5.1

$ 6.1

$ (1.5)

$ 14.3

$ 19.9

$ 8.9 EPS

$ 0.04

$ 0.05

$ (0.01)

$ 0.12

$ 0.17

$ 0.08

















Other Financial Information Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q1 2022

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 21.4

$ 26.6

$ 14.5 Bookings for the quarter $ 325.5

$ 130.2

$ 205.5 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 623.5

$ 457.1

$ 497.3 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 90.9

$ 89.6

$ 100.7

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q2 2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 60

$ 101

$ —

$ 161

$ 65

$ 106

$ —

$ 171 Gross margin % 60.0 %

47.0 %

(0.1) %

51.7 %

61.0 %

48.0 %

(0.1) %

52.8 % Gross profit $ 36

$ 47

$ —

$ 83

$ 40

$ 51

$ —

$ 91 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 31

$ 7

$ 73

$ 36

$ 32

$ 7

$ 75 Operating income $ 1

$ 16

$ (7)

$ 10

$ 4

$ 19

$ (7)

$ 16 Tax rate (3)











53 %













53 % EPS (3)











$ 0.04













$ 0.06 Shares (3)











117.8













117.8 Cash (3)











$ 90













$ 100





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Broadband

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 255

$ 450

$ —

$ 705

$ 270

$ 470

$ —

$ 740 Gross margin % 59.5 %

46.0 %

(0.3) %

50.6 %

60.5 %

47.0 %

(0.3) %

51.6 % Gross profit $ 152

$ 207

$ (2)

$ 357

$ 163

$ 221

$ (2)

$ 382 Operating expenses $ 139

$ 123

$ 27

$ 289

$ 143

$ 128

$ 27

$ 298 Operating income $ 13

$ 84

$ (29)

$ 68

$ 20

$ 93

$ (29)

$ 84 Tax rate (3)











53 %













53 % EPS (3)











$ 0.26













$ 0.33 Shares (3)











118.1













118.1 Cash (3)











$ 125













$ 135





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q2 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 60

$ 101

$ 161

$ 65

$ 106

$ 171 Gross margin % 60.0 %

47.0 %

51.8 %

61.0 %

48.0 %

52.9 % Gross profit $ 36

$ 47

$ 83

$ 40

$ 51

$ 91 Operating expenses $ 35

$ 31

$ 66

$ 36

$ 32

$ 68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2

$ 18

$ 20

$ 5

$ 20

$ 25 Tax rate (2)







20 %









20 % EPS (2)







$ 0.11









$ 0.15 Shares (2)







117.8









117.8 Cash (2)







$ 90









$ 100





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $ 255

$ 450

$ 705

$ 270

$ 470

$ 740 Gross margin % 59.5 %

46.0 %

50.9 %

60.5 %

47.0 %

51.9 % Gross profit $ 152

$ 207

$ 359

$ 163

$ 221

$ 384 Operating expenses $ 139

$ 123

$ 262

$ 143

$ 128

$ 271 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18

$ 90

$ 108

$ 26

$ 99

$ 125 Tax rate (2)







20 %









20 % EPS (2)







$ 0.63









$ 0.74 Shares (2)







118.1









118.1 Cash (2)







$ 125









$ 135





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, May 8, 2023. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27af922f502842a78acef34a5ae0c048. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,877

$ 89,586 Accounts receivable, net 88,135

108,427 Inventories 131,642

120,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,451

26,337 Total current assets 338,105

345,299 Property and equipment, net 38,936

39,814 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,347

25,469 Goodwill 238,433

237,739 Other non-current assets 63,994

61,697 Total assets $ 703,815

$ 710,018







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 114,204

$ 113,981 Other debts, current 4,684

4,756 Accounts payable 55,404

67,455 Deferred revenue 65,606

62,383 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,731

6,773 Other current liabilities 59,269

66,724 Total current liabilities 305,898

322,072 Other debts, non-current 11,350

11,161 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 22,872

24,110 Other non-current liabilities 27,909

28,169 Total liabilities 368,029

385,512







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 111,332 and 109,871 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 111

110 Additional paid-in capital 2,384,806

2,380,651 Accumulated deficit (2,041,476)

(2,046,569) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,655)

(9,686) Total stockholders' equity 335,786

324,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 703,815

$ 710,018

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Revenue:





Appliance and integration $ 114,794

$ 112,984 SaaS and service 42,855

34,455 Total net revenue 157,649

147,439 Cost of revenue:





Appliance and integration 59,748

66,382 SaaS and service 13,847

11,875 Total cost of revenue 73,595

78,257 Total gross profit 84,054

69,182 Operating expenses:





Research and development 33,509

28,833 Selling, general and administrative 39,282

36,643 Restructuring and related charges 83

1,170 Total operating expenses 72,874

66,646 Income from operations 11,180

2,536 Interest expense, net (706)

(1,433) Other income (expense), net (293)

62 Income before income taxes 10,181

1,165 Provision for income taxes 5,088

2,694 Net income (loss) $ 5,093

$ (1,529)







Net income (loss) per share:





Basic $ 0.05

$ (0.01) Diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.01) Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 110,794

103,994 Diluted 117,758

103,994

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 5,093

$ (1,529) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 3,030

3,111 Stock-based compensation 7,424

7,586 Amortization of convertible debt discount 223

297 Amortization of warrant 435

429 Foreign currency remeasurement 1,290

(563) Deferred income taxes, net 547

627 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 253

1,348 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 2,027

2,738 Other adjustments 45

77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 20,277

(28,479) Inventories (10,547)

(11,841) Other assets (2,566)

(3,949) Accounts payable (12,507)

(12,260) Deferred revenues 1,721

18,408 Other liabilities (10,475)

(3,482) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,270

(27,482) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (2,331)

(2,438) Net cash used in investing activities (2,331)

(2,438) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock —

(2,141) Repayment of other debts (152)

(99) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 3,085

2,966 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,353)

(2,693) Net cash used in financing activities (3,420)

(1,967) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 772

(805) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,291

(32,692) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 89,586

133,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 90,877

$ 100,739

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

April 1, 2022 Geography















Americas $ 115,666 73 %

$ 125,638 76 %

$ 103,157 70 % EMEA 32,941 21 %

29,250 18 %

35,702 24 % APAC 9,042 6 %

9,446 6 %

8,580 6 % Total $ 157,649 100 %

$ 164,334 100 %

$ 147,439 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 117,989 75 %

$ 110,092 67 %

$ 92,521 63 % Broadcast and Media 39,660 25 %

54,242 33 %

54,918 37 % Total $ 157,649 100 %

$ 164,334 100 %

$ 147,439 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 57,298

$ 100,351

$ 157,649

$ —

$ 157,649 Gross profit 34,614

50,290

84,904

(850)

84,054 Gross margin % 60.4 %

50.1 %

53.9 %





53.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) (162)

21,586

21,424

(16,331)

5,093 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (0.3) %

21.5 %

13.6 %





3.2 %





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 68,308

$ 96,026

$ 164,334

$ —

$ 164,334 Gross profit 40,939

45,741

86,680

(983)

85,697 Gross margin % 59.9 %

47.6 %

52.7 %





52.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 6,350

20,205

26,555

(20,424)

6,131 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.3 %

21.0 %

16.2 %





3.7 %





















Three Months Ended April 1, 2022

Video

Broadband

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 65,842

$ 81,597

$ 147,439

$ —

$ 147,439 Gross profit 38,684

31,011

69,695

(513)

69,182 Gross margin % 58.8 %

38.0 %

47.3 %





46.9 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 4,801

9,650

14,451

(15,980)

(1,529) Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.3 %

11.8 %

9.8 %





(1.0) %





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 157,649

$ 84,054

$ 72,874

$ 11,180

$ (999)

$ 5,093 Stock-based compensation —

850

(6,574)

7,424

—

7,424 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(83)

83

—

83 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

223

223 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,506 Total adjustments —

850

(6,657)

7,507

223

9,236 Non-GAAP $ 157,649

$ 84,904

$ 66,217

$ 18,687

$ (776)

$ 14,329 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.3 %

46.2 %

7.1 %

(0.6) %

3.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.9 %

42.0 %

11.9 %

(0.5) %

9.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.04 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,758



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 164,334

$ 85,697

$ 69,220

$ 16,477

$ (1,141)

$ 6,131 Stock-based compensation —

541

(5,050)

5,591

—

5,591 Restructuring and related charges —

442

(1,205)

1,647

17

1,664 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

274

274 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

6,233 Total adjustments —

983

(6,255)

7,238

291

13,762 Non-GAAP $ 164,334

$ 86,680

$ 62,965

$ 23,715

$ (850)

$ 19,893 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.1 %

42.1 %

10.0 %

(0.7) %

3.7 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.7 %

38.3 %

14.4 %

(0.5) %

12.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.05 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.17 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,301



Three Months Ended April 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 147,439

$ 69,182

$ 66,646

$ 2,536

$ (1,371)

$ (1,529) Stock-based compensation —

527

(7,059)

7,586

—

7,586 Restructuring and related charges —

(14)

(1,170)

1,156

—

1,156 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

297

297 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,367 Total adjustments —

513

(8,229)

8,742

297

10,406 Non-GAAP $ 147,439

$ 69,695

$ 58,417

$ 11,278

$ (1,074)

$ 8,877 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



46.9 %

45.2 %

1.7 %

(0.9) %

(1.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



47.3 %

39.6 %

7.6 %

(0.7) %

6.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.01) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















103,994 Non-GAAP



















110,563

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

April 1, 2022 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 5,093

$ 6,131

$ (1,529) Provision for income taxes 5,088

9,205

2,694 Interest expense, net 706

929

1,433 Depreciation 3,030

3,035

3,111 EBITDA 13,917

19,300

5,709











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 7,424

5,591

7,586 Restructuring and related charges 83

1,664

1,156 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,424

$ 26,555

$ 14,451

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q2 2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 161 to $ 171

$ 83 to $ 91

$ 73 to $ 75

$ 4 to $ 7 Stock-based compensation expense —

—

(7)

7 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

2 to 3 Total adjustments —

—

(7)

9 to 10 Non-GAAP $ 161 to $ 171

$ 83 to $ 91

$ 66 to $ 68

$ 13 to $ 17 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







51.7 % to 52.8 %

45.3 % to 43.9 %

2.7 % to 3.9 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.8 % to 52.9 %

41.0 % to 39.8 %

8.3 % to 10.2 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.04 to $ 0.06 Non-GAAP























$ 0.11 to $ 0.15 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























117.8



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2023 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 705 to $ 740

$ 357 to $ 382

$ 289 to $ 298

$ 31 to $ 39 Stock-based compensation expense —

2

(26)

28 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(1)

1 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

(3) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

17 to 22 Total adjustments —

2

(27)

44 to 49 Non-GAAP $ 705 to $ 740

$ 359 to $ 384

$ 262 to $ 271

$ 75 to $ 88 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.6 % to 51.6 %

41.0 % to 40.3 %

4.4 % to 5.3 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







50.9 % to 51.9 %

37.2 % to 36.6 %

10.6 % to 11.9 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.26 to $ 0.33 Non-GAAP























$ 0.63 to $ 0.74 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























118.1



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)



Q2 2023 Financial

Guidance

2023 Financial

Guidance Net income - GAAP $ 4 to $ 7

$ 31 to $ 39 Provision for income taxes 5

7

36

45 Interest expense, net 1

1

3

3 Depreciation 3

3

12

12 EBITDA $ 13 to $ 18

$ 82 to $ 99















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 7

7

28

28 Restructuring and related charges —

—

1

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

(3)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20 to $ 25

$ 108 to $ 125



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

