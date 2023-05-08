Juggernaut Capital Partners Announces Investment in PLEZi Nutrition

New Kids' Nutrition Brand On A Mission To Create Higher Standards For How The U.S. Makes And Markets Healthier Food And Beverages For Kids

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juggernaut Capital Partners, a leading middle market private equity investor in the consumer and healthcare sectors, is pleased to announce it has invested in PLEZi Nutrition, a new mission-driven kids' nutrition brand. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a Co-Founder and Strategic Partner with PLEZi Nutrition, working behind the scenes to guide the company's mission to be a driver of change and a model for how food and beverage brands can support the health of our next generation.

"The Former First Lady and I have been friends for 15 years, and I am thrilled that we can work together to bring great-tasting, next-generation nutritional products to our kids," said John Shulman, Founder and Managing Partner of Juggernaut. "PLEZi Nutrition is committed to continuous innovation, and beyond our initial beverage launch, we plan to bring additional products to market."

PLEZi Nutrition was founded to give parents a helping hand by offering great-tasting products that provide the nutrients kids need and help to replace sugary drinks and snacks. PLEZi Nutrition's first product is a kids' drink called PLEZi, with 75% less sugar than the leading 100% fruit juices, no added sugar, plus fiber and nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and zinc. Importantly, while PLEZi is lowering sugar, it is also lowering sweetness so that kids grow up with less reliance on sugar.

In addition to its product innovation, PLEZi Nutrition will be an educational platform, using resources to engage families about what's best for kids' health, like drinking water and eating whole fruits and vegetables. Giving back is another key component of PLEZi Nutrition's efforts to make a meaningful impact on kids' health. Mrs. Obama announced an initial donation of $1 million to FoodCorps' Nourishing Futures initiative, which is working to ensure all 50 million students across the country have access to nutrition education and free school meals by 2030. Going forward, PLEZi Nutrition will be investing 10% of profits right back into the broader movement to promote kids' health.

About PLEZi Nutrition

PLEZi Nutrition, a public benefit company, is a new kids' brand created to bring higher standards to how we make and market food and beverages for our kids. We are the motivated voices of parents everywhere looking for more practical, healthier options. Our first product is a kids' drink called PLEZi with no added sugar and 75% less sugar than average leading 100% fruit juices. PLEZi also contains fiber and nutrients to support kids' growing bodies. PLEZi the product, the platform, and the philanthropic efforts are here to help raise a healthier generation of kids and have some fun along the way. PLEZi Nutrition is part of Juggernaut Capital's portfolio of companies. For more information, visit www.plezi.com.

About Juggernaut Capital Partners

Juggernaut Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focusing on lower middle market companies, primarily in the consumer and healthcare sectors. Juggernaut has a family of funds representing over $1 billion of capital commitments. For more information on Juggernaut Capital Partners, please visit www.juggernautcap.com.

