Apploi Honored as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2023

Healthcare hiring and staff management platform is acclaimed for putting people first

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , the leading workforce management platform for the healthcare industry, has been placed on Inc. Magazine 's list of the Best Workplaces for 2023. This award distinguishes businesses that make employee well-being and company culture key parts of their strategic missions.

Inc Best Workplaces Honoree 2023 (PRNewswire)

Apploi is the premier software platform built to help employers meet the exploding demand for healthcare services with streamlined, efficient staffing processes. By honoring Apploi with this award, Inc. recognizes that the company's mission is underlined by a supportive and thriving workplace culture.

"I have to thank the whole Apploi team for their universal commitment to creating a healthy work environment," said Adam Lewis, Apploi's CEO and founder. "Every accomplishment is a team effort, but none more so than this one. We'd never be able to help customers attract and retain incredible people if we couldn't do it ourselves, so supporting our people has always been a top priority."

"I'm deeply proud of our team at Apploi and the work culture we've built together," said Alla Cheremoshnyuk, Chief People Officer at Apploi. "A great workplace isn't a static thing. It has to be flexible enough to suit new business goals, new social and economic realities, and new people who join our workforce with unique needs and expectations. There's nothing more gratifying than seeing these efforts pay off."

Each business recognized on Inc. Magazine's list passed a rigorous assessment of benefits, culture, and overall working environment. Inc. surveyed current employees, who gave direct feedback about their personal experiences in the workplace. In Apploi's case, a number of unique benefits factored into the decision, along with an overall picture of employee satisfaction. Apploi employees reported high levels of fulfillment with work-life balance, growth opportunities, compensation, and faith in leadership.

This isn't the first time Apploi has been recognized by Inc. Magazine. Most recently, Inc. named Apploi as one of the fastest-growing private businesses in the Northeast United States . In 2022, Apploi was named a multi-category leader by GetApp , a Gartner company, and in recent months the platform has expanded its offerings with new background check partnerships and expanded healthcare credentialing .

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

Apploi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Apploi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apploi