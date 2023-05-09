Argenbright Group commits to significant growth and investment in the UK

The US company is bullish on the UK marketplace and plans to invest £60m in the region.

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Argenbright Group, a leader in technology-enabled workforce solutions, grows its UK operations and commits to investing an additional £60 million in the country over the next two years.

Argenbright Group was founded by its Executive Chairman, Frank Argenbright. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations in the United Kingdom and India. (PRNewswire)

The Atlanta-based company has already invested £60 million to date since re-entering the UK in 2022 through its security platform, Argenbright Security Europe Limited. The company rapidly grew its security services portfolio in the country in recent months, beginning with a strategic investment into Amberstone Security in 2022, quickly followed by the acquisition of Protector Group that same year and a partnership with Tailored Fire & Security in early 2023. Argenbright is now looking to expand its footprint, with plans to include aviation services in the UK.

Ernie Patterson, Chairman, International Business for Argenbright Group: "We are deliberate and thoughtful regarding where and how we align ourselves. These three acquisitions and partnerships bring a technology-led approach to the security and safety business. I'm proud to help lead the Argenbright brand in the UK and foster its unique business approach within the British market."

The Atlanta-based Argenbright Group is a privately held family of companies. Its current portfolio includes, among others, Velociti Services, a facilities services company, and Unifi Aviation, the largest provider of aviation services in the United States. Argenbright has a history of operating businesses at scale in the UK, with operations in both the security services and aviation services starting in the early 1990s. The company is now looking to reestablish itself in the UK as it continues to cement its position as an entrepreneurial leader.

Karan Ishwar, Group CEO, Argenbright Group: "The UK is an integral part of Argenbright's story, and it's an integral part of our future growth. We are optimistic about our growth prospects in the country and feel confident about what's in our pipeline. We have also been fortunate to have fantastic partners so far and are committed to continuing to invest in the UK and its people."

Argenbright currently has four offices and a team of 3000 employees in the UK dedicated to its mission of delivering exceptional service and products to its clients.

The Argenbright Group is a privately held family of companies that provides tech-enabled solutions to various industries, including aviation services, facilities management, and commercial and government security. Argenbright Group was founded in 1979 by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Frank A. Argenbright, Jr., and has grown to a $1.4 billion global operation with presence across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe. The Argenbright portfolio includes Velociti Services, Unifi Aviation, and Argenbright Security Europe Limited (ASEL) among others.

