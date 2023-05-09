Bigo Live Bolsters Global Presence, Now Available for Download on Microsoft Store

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Technology (BIGO) has today announced that it is expanding its product distribution by integrating its leading global livestreaming platform, Bigo Live, in the Microsoft Store. The integration will make Bigo Live accessible to the billion monthly active devices within the global Microsoft community.

Since inception in 2016, Bigo Live has grown rapidly to emerge as a game changer in the social media industry with its specialty in livestreaming. Previously available only on the App Store and Google Play Store, the integration with Microsoft Store is part of Bigo Live's ongoing commitment to expand its reach globally while lowering the barriers of entry to make livestreaming more accessible for its 400 million users and more.

With Bigo Live now fully compatible with all Windows devices, users are now provided with a more seamless and optimised livestreaming experience. The addition of the Bigo Live app to the Microsoft Store offers a host of benefits for users and content creators alike, which allows convenient download on Windows devices, which facilitates smooth and hassle-free access to the platform's content, features and functions.

"BIGO remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how they consume social and entertainment content. Bigo Live's integration with Microsoft Store will allow our expansive library of pan-entertainment content to be more accessible to audiences around the world and will provide our broadcasters with the spotlight and stage to showcase their content to a global audience," said James, Senior Vice President of BIGO Technology. "We are thrilled to offer the Bigo Live app on the Microsoft Store and bring our worldwide community even closer together. With the integration, we are committed to providing our users with an exceptional experience and facilitating seamless interactions between people from all corners of the globe."

Bigo Live is a dynamic livestreaming platform that has consistently remained at the forefront of technological innovation. The platform's latest offerings include 'Virtual Live' and 'Community'. With 'Virtual Live,' users can create personalised 3D avatars that represent themselves and interact with others in an immersive virtual environment. 'Community' is an interactive feature that empowers users to create and manage online communities, fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration among individuals.

As Bigo Live reaches its seventh anniversary in 2023, the platform remains committed to expanding its reach across the globe by forging strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Microsoft. This integration is a testament to Bigo Live's continued dedication to serving its users and fostering meaningful connections across borders.

Over the past year, Bigo Live has made significant strides in expanding its pan-entertainment, social, and gaming offerings, resulting in a growing pool of talented broadcasters on the platform. Through strategic cross-industry partnerships and localised in-market activities across the region, Bigo Live has successfully expanded its premium content library, providing users with a diverse and engaging selection of content.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

About BIGO

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's video-based products and services have gained immense popularity, with nearly 400 million monthly active users in more than 150 countries. These include Bigo Live (live streaming) and Likee (short-form video).

