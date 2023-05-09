Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Company expanded precision oncology pipeline with in-licensing of CRB-701: a clinical-stage Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- CRB-701 Phase 1 dose escalation study ongoing in patients with advanced solid tumors in China
- Presented latest CRB-601 anti-αvβ8 mAb pre-clinical data at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 annual meeting with IND submission on track for the second half of 2023
- Expanded Board of Directors with appointment of Yong Ben, MD
NORWOOD, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
"During our first quarter we continued our evolution into a precision oncology company, led by the execution of our exclusive licensing agreement for CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC," said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "We are excited about the potential of this differentiated clinical stage asset that targets Nectin-4 enriched tumors. We also presented additional pre-clinical data at AACR 2023 annual meeting on CRB-601, demonstrating robust target engagement associated with anti-tumor activity alone and in combination with anti-PD-1. We believe this data reinforces the potential of this new approach in blocking activation of TGFβ locally in the TME. We look forward to advancing both CRB-701 and CRB-601 and potentially delivering on a number of milestones in 2023."
Key Corporate and Program Updates:
- CRB-701 next generation Nectin-4 ADC:
- CRB-601 blocking the activation of TGFβ
Addition to the Board:
- Dr. Yong Ben joined the Corbus Board of Directors on March 1, 2023. Dr. Ben is an oncology researcher and pharma industry executive, with multiple drug approvals to his credit. He is currently a venture partner at Eight Roads Venture (formerly known as Fidelity Ventures). He was formerly the Chief Medical Officer of BeiGene, Ltd. and BioAtla, Inc., and led the clinical development of the Immuno-Oncology portfolio for AstraZeneca PLC. This appointment augments our Board with his extensive oncology experience both in the United States and China.
Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:
The Company reported a net loss of approximately $17.7 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $4.24, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $9.4 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.26, for the same period in 2022.
Operating expenses increased by $8.8 million to approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $8.5 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the upfront payment of $7.5 million associated with the CSPC License Agreement, $1.2 million associated with the achievement of a development milestone under the USCF License Agreement, and higher drug manufacturing costs offset by reductions in general and administrative expenses associated with legal costs, stock-based compensation expense, and insurance policies.
As of March 31, 2023, the company has $44.2 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations through the second quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.
About Corbus
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Corbus") is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' internal development pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.
These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
For the Three Months
2023
2022
Operating expenses:
Research and development
13,388,343
3,286,236
General and administrative
3,908,682
5,230,923
Total operating expenses
17,297,025
8,517,159
Operating loss
(17,297,025)
(8,517,159)
Other income (expense), net:
Other income (expense), net
229,507
(193,351)
Interest income (expense), net
(678,022)
(458,909)
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
728
(267,823)
Other income (expense), net
(447,787)
(920,083)
Net loss
$
(17,744,812)
$
(9,437,242)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(4.24)
$
(2.26)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
4,181,556
4,170,043
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(17,744,812)
$
(9,437,242)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities
57,623
(107,248)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
57,623
(107,248)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(17,687,189)
$
(9,544,490)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
March 31, 2023
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,324,437
$
17,002,715
Investments
36,902,563
42,194,296
Restricted cash
192,475
192,475
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,445,524
791,616
Total current assets
45,864,999
60,181,102
Restricted cash
477,425
477,425
Property and equipment, net
1,431,945
1,613,815
Operating lease right of use assets
3,688,468
3,884,252
Other assets
182,436
155,346
Total assets
$
51,645,273
$
66,311,940
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$
203,258
$
353,323
Accounts payable
1,322,990
2,173,963
Accrued expenses
6,468,302
5,999,252
Derivative liability
36,868
36,868
Operating lease liabilities, current
1,318,671
1,280,863
Current portion of long-term debt
5,008,858
2,795,669
Total current liabilities
14,358,947
12,639,938
Long-term debt, net of debt discount
13,972,360
15,984,426
Other long-term liabilities
2,522,205
22,205
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
4,332,809
4,675,354
Total liabilities
35,186,321
33,321,923
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,
422
417
Additional paid-in capital
426,352,478
425,196,359
Accumulated deficit
(409,825,479)
(392,080,667)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(68,469)
(126,092)
Total stockholders' equity
16,458,952
32,990,017
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
51,645,273
$
66,311,940
