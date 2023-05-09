Exxat Earns Three Stevie Awards Wins in the 2023 American Business Awards®

Awards Recognize The Company's Innovative Technology Platform for Clinical Education Management and Commitment to Exceptional Customer Service

WARREN, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leader in clinical education management for health sciences announced they were recognized as the winner of two silver and one bronze Stevie® Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

The nominations from Exxat were among more than 3,700 from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry submitted this year. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Exxat has been recognized as:

Silver Stevie Winner : Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium

Silver Stevie Winner : Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

Bronze Stevie Winner : Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

"At Exxat, our focus is on understanding the evolving needs and priorities of our clients and empowering them with the best tools and technology to thrive in the ever-changing clinical education landscape," said Aarti Vaishnav, Co-founder and CEO of Exxat. "Winning these awards is a testament to our dedication to taking an innovative approach to solving complex challenges in the field. Our talented team's hard work and dedication have made this success possible. We remain committed to providing exceptional products and services to our clients and look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this space."

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Exxat

Exxat is the recognized leader in education management for Health Sciences with the all-in-one Exxat PRISM platform and best-in-class support services. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1000+ programs across 450+ academic institutions spanning the entire clinical education experience through clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

