FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc. selects HORIBA Scientific as their exclusive distributor for The Americas

PITTSBORO, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc., the US subsidiary of FRITSCH GmbH, announced that they have selected HORIBA Scientific to exclusively distribute the Analysette 28 ImageSizer. The Analysette 28 dynamic image analyzer (DIA) is ideal for applications that require reproducible, accurate measurements for particle size and shape of powders and bulk solids (measuring range 20μm – 20mm), as well as suspensions and emulsions (measuring range 5μm – 3mm).

"We are very pleased to announce this exciting collaboration. When evaluating our strategy for growth in the Americas, HORIBA was an ideal match due to their experience and similar culture," stated Melissa Fauth, CEO of US Operations for FRITSCH.

"Both companies value the importance of solving challenges in partnership with each other and our clients. We are confident that HORIBA's extensive and highly experienced personnel resource network provides significant benefits to all organizations involved. We look forward to revenue growth for both companies and growth for the many clients who count on FRITSCH technology for safe, quality products, and ROI through lab analysis," concluded Fauth.

Dr. Michael Pohl, HORIBA's VP of Scientific Instruments stated, "This new partnership will be mutually beneficial. HORIBA will gain experience in the milling marketplace and other applications, while FRITSCH will gain access to the HORIBA distribution channel throughout the Americas. This will strengthen both companies in their efforts to compete more effectively in the Particle Characterization field."

Both companies exhibited together for the first time at The International Powder & Bulk Solids Expo 2023, April 25-27, at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The companies intend to work together at future industry events.

About FRITSCH

FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc. is the US subsidiary of FRITSCH GmbH, an internationally respected manufacturer of application-oriented laboratory instruments for sample preparation and particle sizing. FRITSCH Milling & Sizing manufactures a large portfolio of precision products which enables the company to address the precise milling, sieving, dividing, and sizing needs of customers in multiple industries. FRITSCH products are specifically designed to meet the requirements of many industries including chemistry, ceramics & glass, agriculture & forestry, plastics & textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, and more. FRITSCH application specialists provide worldwide consulting services that quickly and simply find the most suitable laboratory instrument for customer applications. Founded in 1920, the company is committed to building on an over 100-year history of innovative development and production of premium instruments and to providing outstanding service to customers worldwide through a global network of sales offices and partners. Learn about Fritsch, visit www.fritsch-us.com .

About HORIBA:

HORIBA Scientific is celebrating 50 years in the United States in 2023 by providing robust laboratory analyzers that measure particle size and shape, sulfur in oil, fluorescence spectroscopy, Raman imaging and spectroscopy, Glow Discharge Optical Emission Spectrometry, and ICP-OES Spectrometers. Learn about HORIBA's particle characterization analyzers visit www.horiba.com/particle

For more information:

FRITSCH

Jeff Scott, VP-Business Development

T: +1 (919) 623-9666

jeff@fritsch-us.com

HORIBA

Brent Cunningham

T: +1 (800) 446-7422

brent.cunningham@horiba.com

View original content:

SOURCE FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc.