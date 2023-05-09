Kroger Hiring Associates Nationwide

Prospective associates invited to explore roles in retail, e-commerce, healthcare and more

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it is seeking to hire associates for salaried and hourly roles, across all geographies, searching for talent in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy, healthcare and more.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"Across our Family of Companies, we respect and value all of our associates and have opportunities for everyone to feed their future and discover a career. We are driven to be a leading employer in America, offering tools and pathways to grow as individuals and with our organization, no matter your skill set, role or ambitions," said Tim Massa, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer.

The company's work to create a place where all associates can thrive will accelerate following the close of its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. As one of the largest unionized workforces in the country, the combined company will offer even more opportunities for associates to grow their careers. It will also continue raising wages and improving comprehensive benefits, including $1 billion already committed post-close.

The Kroger Co., recognized for its numerous benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by RippleMatch for excellence in early career hiring and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

The Kroger Co. offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates including:

$18 /hour and $23.50 /hour, including comprehensive benefits. Wages & Benefits: The Kroger Co. provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement. The Kroger Family of Companies has invested an incremental $1.9B in associate compensation and benefits since 2018, raising the average hourly rate to/hour and/hour, including comprehensive benefits.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: The Kroger Co. tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to pursue the educational opportunities of their choosing. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $31.2 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 87% of the recipients being store associates.

Training & Development: The Kroger Co. offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: The Kroger Co. continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep.

Perks & Discounts: The Kroger Co. provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

To learn more about pursuing a career at The Kroger Co. or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

