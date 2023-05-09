Matthew Ruppe Joins Financial Resources Group as Director of Business Consulting

Ruppe to Support Growth Initiatives Throughout the South

FORT MILL, S.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announced today that Matthew Ruppe has become the firm's next Director of Business Consulting. Ruppe is the 13th member of the company's business consulting team dedicated to helping independent and institution-based financial advisors grow their books of business. Ruppe will be supporting advisor growth throughout the South.

Matt Ruppe, Director of Business Consulting (PRNewswire)

Based in San Antonio, TX, Ruppe brings to the table more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry serving in various leadership roles. Most recently, he served as both Program Manager at UW Credit Union and Director of Investment Services of their investment services program, Wealth Management at UW Credit Union, where he's been registered with LPL Financial (LPL) as his broker-dealer since 2012.

Roots that Run Deep

Financial Resources Group and Ruppe's roots run deep where they have worked alongside each other in different capacities over the last 20 years. UW Credit Union partnered with the firm in 2012, and remains one of 90+ institutions Financial Resources Group supports. Financial Resources Group President Steve Lank expresses his enthusiasm of having Ruppe join as Director of Business Consulting. "Matt has been near and dear to our organization for many years and it is such an honor to have him as an official member of the Financial Resources Group family. His core values and passion perfectly align with those of our organization and his commitment to serve our advisors is admirable."

Supporting Business Growth

Working as Director of Business Consulting, Ruppe will work closely with financial advisors to help them lead successful businesses by growing revenue, attracting new relationships, strengthening existing relationships and attracting and retaining top talent. Additionally, he will focus on creating business efficiencies for his advisors through sharing best practices, implementing change where needed, and teaching them how to incorporate new tools into their practice and programs.

The Perfect Partner

Looking to expand upon his advisor reach and deepen client relationships, Ruppe found joining Financial Resources Group was very easy decision. "Financial Resources Group is the quintessential firm for me to be a part of. They were founded on a 'commitment to serve' which echoes my core values to a T," said Ruppe. "I thoroughly enjoy helping advisors better themselves, their practices, and the way they serve their clients and prospects. It excites me to go to work, roll up my sleeves, and help independents and institutions see growth and results."

Ruppe's extensive background in financial services coupled with his passion to serve will no doubt be a valuable asset to Financial Resources Group, according to Lank. "Matt has invaluable experience in the investment services industry, plus is a fantastic leader. We are incredibly excited to have him onboard and look forward to seeing him excel as Director of Business Consulting."

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise*, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

* Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of December 2022.

** As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2022, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

Contact Information:

Financial Resources Group

Steve Lank

steve.lank@lpl.com

704-816-8018

Financial Resources Group Investment Services (PRNewsfoto/Financial Resources Group Investment Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Financial Resources Group Investment Services