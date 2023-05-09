OMRON Celebrates 90 Years

Founder's Legacy Predicts Optimized Society

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Americas celebrates OMRON Corporation's 90th Anniversary on May 10, 2023 – continuing its founder's legacy and corporate mission to "Improve Lives and Contribute to a Better Society," by supporting nonprofit community partners all over the Americas region of Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. with a massive team effort of volunteer events throughout May.

For 90 years, OMRON has been putting its principles into practice – a philosophy that innovative founder, Kazuma Tateisi, exemplified in his life's work, and said,

"The happiest people are those who do their best to make others happy."

OMRON Management Center of America President & COO, Jim Eberhart, has played an integral part in OMRON's story, and said: "It's been an honor supporting Founder Tateisi's vision in our Americas region for the past 30 years – and we don't take our success for granted. At the end of the day, our amazing innovations and breakthroughs only have meaning if they're improving people's lives – making life and work easier, helping people be healthier, and we're acting socially responsible within our communities."

"We just finished our fiscal year with hundreds of OMRON employees who donated more than 2500 volunteer hours at dozens of charities across the Americas – all with the goal to help others in need," Eberhart added.

OMRON started with humble beginnings as a small electronics manufacturing factory to becoming a global pioneering automation industry leader with innovations including the X-ray timer, world's-first automated ticket gate, health-engineering with cybernation technology, and factories for people with disabilities.

Founder Tateisi is also revered for his optimism and pioneering business model – still practiced today, including his respected SINIC Theory of predicting future outcomes, to overcoming "Big Business Syndrome" with practical lessons on strategic management, customer service, and more can be read in his published text, "The Eternal Venture Spirit."

OMRON's 90 years of innovation and social responsibility continues with its long-term vision, Shaping the Future 2030 – building upon the integrity of its past to propel the future of an optimized society where individual fulfillment is in harmony with society's affluence.

OMRON Corporation, President & CEO, Junta Tsujinaga, recently emphasized this important company trajectory, and said, "As each individual, organization, and the company as a whole becomes autonomous, our growth will accelerate and increase our contribution to society."

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in automation with its core competencies in Sensing & Control + Think technology. Established in 1933 and headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, OMRON has more than 29,000 employees in more than 120 countries working to improve lives and contribute to a better society. OMRON Americas region includes the following business domains throughout North and South America:

OMRON Automation Americas

OMRON Electronic Components Americas

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

