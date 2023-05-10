1-800-TRUCKWRECK TO AWARD OVER $600,000 TO HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS NATIONWIDE THROUGH ITS 'MAKING A DIFFERENCE' SCHOLARSHIP

One of the largest donations from a privately held company to offset the cost of higher education for students in three of the largest cities in the U.S.

DALLAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group , announced it will make one of the largest donations from a privately held company to fund educational scholarships through its "Making a Difference" scholarship. The financial contribution of just over $600,000 will be awarded to students in Dallas, TX., Chicago, Il., and Atlanta, GA – all 1-800-Truck-Wreck office locations.

Post-secondary education offers additional training for various skills that may increase an individual's chances of securing higher-level employment. Though, fear of cost and amassing debt prohibits many from pursuing college or trade school. Additionally, some simply lack access to these resources. 1-800-TruckWreck and its partners, the Fort Worth ISD, Atlanta Public Schools, Chicago Urban League , North Lawndale Employment Network and St. Sabina Employment Resource Center , are working together to assist students who want to further their education.

"The recent spotlight on student loans has raised awareness of the overall cost of higher education. It can take decades to repay them, leading to an even bigger burden, especially for those who are already financially challenged," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "An investment in our students is an investment in our future. We believe in supporting our youth and giving them a solid foundation on which to pursue their dreams."

This year, 121 graduating seniors will be awarded $290,000 in scholarships, and scholarships will be renewed for an estimated 130 previous recipients who have maintained a 2.0 GPA and have taken at least 12 credit hours, for a total of $615,000 in scholarship funds awarded by 1-800-TruckWreck.

"Amy has had a huge impact on my life, and I want people to know how great she is. The scholarship helped me tremendously to stay in school and pay for things like books that my mother and aunts could not pay for," said Sierra Powe, Texas Christian University. "As a first-generation college student, Amy helped me to be a trailblazer for my family."

Witherite is committed to being an integral part of the communities she serves via 1-800-TruckWreck. As the daughter of a teacher, she understands and has a heart for those who need extra assistance – especially youth – and has used her success to fill the gaps for those in need. She has partnered with several businesses and organizations to enrich the lives of children and families.

"Thank you to everyone at Witherite for allowing me to use last year's scholarship to study in Korea for the summer. Not only do I feel more than prepared tackling my language course this year, but also expanding on the knowledge I learned at the museums and historic sites in Korea to aid in my studies of East Asia through my major," said Shaniya Longino, Wesleyan University. "This year, I am continuing my studies in East Asia and Korea by studying in Korea again thanks to my scholarship renewal."

Created in 2016, the "Making a Difference" Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities. The scholarship presentation schedule is as follows:

Dallas, TX

Time: 9:45 a.m.

Date: May 16, 2023

Location: Dunbar High School, 5700 Ramey Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76112

Atlanta, GA

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Date: May 18, 2023

Location: South Atlanta High School, 800 Hutchens Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354.

Chicago, IL

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Date: June 15, 2023

Location: The Lawndale Christian Conference Center, 3750 West, W. Ogden Ave, Chicago, IL 60623

