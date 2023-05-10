2022 GHXcellence Award Winners Showcase Supply Chain Excellence Among Healthcare Providers and Suppliers

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today honored the recipients of its 22nd annual GHXcellence Awards at the GHX Summit in Chicago. These awards recognize the provider and supplier organizations, and individuals, that are elevating healthcare through outstanding problem solving, leadership, and support for patients and communities.

"We're proud to shine a spotlight on these exemplary providers, suppliers and individuals who work tirelessly to transform the patient-centered business of healthcare through innovation, creativity, and collaboration," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "In the face of ongoing challenges, their achievements are inspiring and provide a blueprint for the broader industry as we work toward a future where affordable, quality healthcare is possible for all."

2022 Organizational Award Recipients and Key Contributors:

Provider of the Year - Large: RWJBarnabas Health

Provider of the Year - Medium: NYU Langone Health

Provider of the Year - Small: UC Irvine Health

Provider of the Year - Canadian: The Ottawa Hospital

Supplier of the Year - Large: Becton, Dickinson and Company

Supplier of the Year - Medium: Hologic

Supplier of the Year - Canadian: Baxter International Inc. Key Contributor: Ralph Engle , Manager, Treasury & Financial Services

Collaboration: Banner Health and Cardinal Health Key Contributor: Kathleen McGarragle , Manager, Procurement Operations

Community Impact: UNC Health

Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain: The University of Kansas Health System

Innovation: UNC Health

Supply Chain Leadership: Dan Hurry, Advantus Health Partners

"This year's GHXcellence winners demonstrate their drive to go the extra mile to deliver the very best value and quality of care for patients and their communities," said Jack Koczela, director of services, Supply Chain, Froedtert Health and a member of this year's GHXcellence Selection Committee.

The top-performing provider and supplier organizations were evaluated based on GHX performance metrics. Winners in the other award categories were selected based on submitted nominations and a combination of strategic performance metrics that were evaluated by a selection committee made up of GHX executives and leading healthcare influencers including Eugene Schneller, Ph.D., Professor, WP Carey School of Business, Arizona State University and Co-Founder, Healthcare Supply Chain eXcellence; Dennis Black, UDI Program Director, Global Regulatory Affairs, Beckton, Dickinson and Company; Mark Van Sumeren, Managing Director, Health Industry Advisor, LLC; and Jack Koczela, Director of Service, Supply Chain, Froedtert Health.

More details about the award criteria can be found on the GHX award program page .

