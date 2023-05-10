Beyond the Dispensary: Gotham Brings its Cannabis and Cultural Concept Store to Downtown NYC

Opening its doors on May 11 at 10:00 A.M., Gotham features the state's best cannabis alongside premium lifestyle brands, art and culturally rich programming in a unique retail environment

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham, a new, artfully curated cannabis concept store, announced today the opening of its flagship on May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Located in the Bowery in New York City, the two-story retail and gallery space designed by Cinema Vitae will feature Gotham-branded products, premium cannabis, fashion and lifestyle brands, as well as art exhibitions in a beautifully designed environment.

Gotham, NYC's 1st luxury cannabis and cultural concept store opens on May 11 , 2023.

Gotham works with best-in-class brands offering New York State's finest cannabis products, including flower, edibles, vaporizers, pre-rolls, and tinctures. Gotham features high-end product partnerships with New York based brands like Edie Parker, Flowerhouse, House of Puff, and Rose New York X David Zilber of Noma. Additionally, the brand will debut Gotham Goods, its namesake line of CBD products and accessories. Product experts will always be on-hand to help customers choose goods tailored to their needs and interests.

Founder Joanne Wilson, a seasoned entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with track record of early investment in high-growth consumer brands like Food52, Parachute and Sweet Loren's, is the visionary behind Gotham's new concept, the next wave of cannabis retail.

"Gotham is a reflection of New York's rich history and influence. We're proud to be one of the pioneers reimagining what the legalized cannabis market can become in the state," said Wilson. "As part of that growth, we have an unwavering commitment to social justice which is why STRIVE was the perfect partner for us for our flagship store."

Gotham is committed to creating systemic change through the power of jobs, education and opportunity for those that were formerly incarcerated for cannabis. STRIVE is a nonprofit which provides a pathway to life-changing careers for those who face societal barriers to economic empowerment and upward mobility--including those impacted by the justice system. As a beneficiary the non-profit will receive a portion of proceeds to fund their programs.

"STRIVE New York is proud to be a beneficiary of Gotham as part of our continued work serving the Black and Brown communities that have been disproportionately harmed by systemically oppressive cannabis laws," says Ayesha George, Executive Director STRIVE New York. "Gotham's vision will fuel positive social change and create access for people to build economic mobility and empowerment from what once brought them barriers."

In addition to evolving the cannabis retail environment, Gotham brings back the quintessential in-person shopping experience to create community and connection, much like cannabis does.

"We wanted to create a space that was a first of its kind, uniquely downtown and differentiated from the local head shop. Gotham is a true concept store where visitors can discover something new, browse high end brands and enjoy incredible art through a distinctive NYC lens. And, of course, we also sell cannabis," said Gotham Chief Creative Officer Billy Richards, a hospitality veteran and former director of NYC's famed Boom Boom Room and Rose Bar.

Gotham will feature a curated selection of retail, exhibits, and happenings that reflect New York's cultural zeitgeist. The 2,800 square foot open-concept venue features an exhibition space that will display seasonally rotating shows featuring New York artists. For its inaugural show, Gotham will partner with Bright Moments to present an NFT gallery. The store will also feature a permanent installation by NYC-based multimedia artist Molly Lowe.

Located at 3 East 3rd Street in New York City, Gotham will be open for in-person shopping and in-store pick-up seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with delivery coming soon. For more information visit www.gotham.nyc.

ABOUT GOTHAM

Gotham is an artfully curated concept store that features an elevated selection of cannabis as well as a premium collection of retail for a discerning clientele. Located on Bowery and 3rd St. in NYC, Gotham fuses art, design, fashion and culture alongside the state's best cannabis. Gotham is committed to creating systemic change through its beneficiary partner STRIVE, to harness the power of jobs, education and opportunities for those formerly incarcerated for marijuana offenses. www.gotham.nyc.

ABOUT STRIVE

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for nearly 40 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant employment barriers. STRIVE's proven program model moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and with operations in 13 locations, STRIVE has helped more than 85,000 individuals prepare for career success through employment programs geared toward adults, young adults, and those with involvement in the justice system.

