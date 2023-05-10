Bridgepoint Advises Omaha-Based LRS Healthcare on its Agreement to be Acquired by Jackson Healthcare

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking ("Bridgepoint") acted as the sole financial advisor to Omaha-based LRS Healthcare as they signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Jackson Healthcare.

LRS Healthcare, a leading provider of medical staffing, will become an operating business within the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. Jackson Healthcare is a parent organization of 16 highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. Together, its family of companies helps thousands of healthcare facilities across the county with their temporary and permanent workforce needs, delivering care when and where it's needed and serving over 10 million patients each year.

"LRS Healthcare is pleased to have worked with Bridgepoint Investment Banking on the sale transaction to Jackson Healthcare. Their expertise and professionalism were invaluable throughout the entire process. Bridgepoint's deep industry knowledge and strong relationships helped us secure a successful outcome for our company and our stakeholders," commented Steve Lawrence, founder and CEO of LRS Healthcare.

LRS Healthcare President Jeff Beckmann added, "From the first meeting all the way to signing, hiring Bridgepoint proved to be one of the best decisions we could have made. Combining effective collaboration with actionable insights, Steve and I were always informed on the broader market, industry activity and our process. In addition to their M&A expertise, their consistent communication allowed us to form a trustworthy relationship with the deal team that proved invaluable through a dynamic M&A and credit market. Ultimately, Bridgepoint's buyer connectivity and reliable advice allowed us to pick the best partner as we enter this new phase of growth."

"We were excited to be a part of the process to match two high-caliber companies. We are proud of the collaboration among financial, legal and operational deal teams to arrive at an outstanding result, with Steve Lawrence finding a world-class organization to carry on his legacy and nurture his employees, and Jeff Beckmann having a new larger platform on which to execute his vision for the future," commented Bridgepoint Managing Director Gary Grote.

"Celebrating a new chapter of growth and synergy, Jackson Healthcare's acquisition of LRS Healthcare marks a strategic move towards expanding its reach and enhancing its capabilities in the healthcare industry. Together, Jackson and LRS are poised to deliver even greater value to their clients, healthcare professionals, and the communities they serve. This transaction demonstrates Bridgepoint's commitment to providing exceptional transactional advice to the staffing industry and driving positive impact in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape," added Chad Gardiner, Bridgepoint Director.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking is a market-leading boutique investment bank that serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including transportation, industrials, healthcare, business and IT services, technology, and consumer and retail. Bridgepoint is a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, offering securities through their broker-dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity. Learn more about Bridgepoint at bridgepointib.com.

About LRS Healthcare

LRS Healthcare is a leading provider of medical staffing that connects exceptional nursing and allied healthcare professionals to incredible facilities nationwide. For more than 17 years, its central focus has been to help people reach their true potential and healthcare professionals provide the best patient care possible. LRS is committed to working with the best talent in the industry, while making the healthcare staffing process as simple as possible for both travelers and healthcare clients. To learn more, visit www.LRShealthcare.com.

