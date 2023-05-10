Direct Diagnostics Partners with Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine to Bring HR5® Salivary Testing Technology to Clinical Training and Clinic Patient Care

LMU-CDM and Direct Diagnostics Advance Dental Education Through Salivary Diagnostics

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Diagnostics (Direct Dx) is proud to announce their partnership with Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine (LMU-CDM), a renowned educational institution dedicated to preparing future healthcare professionals for success in their fields. As a leader in salivary diagnostics, Direct Dx is thrilled to join forces with LMU-CDM to enhance their curriculum and provide students with cutting-edge tools and technology.

The primary goal of this partnership is to integrate the science of salivary diagnostics into educational curriculum.

"The primary goal of this partnership is to integrate the science of salivary diagnostics into the educational curriculum of Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine, allowing students to gain first-hand experience in utilizing the HR5® tests in their university clinics. By merging medicine and dentistry, students will learn how to implement oral systemic care into practice, ensuring that they graduate ready to practice at the highest level of care," said Jeffrey Sopko, President and CEO of Direct Diagnostics.

"We are excited to collaborate with Direct Diagnostics to provide our students with access to cutting-edge salivary diagnostic testing technology," said Denise Terese-Koch, DDS, BS, MBA, EdD, Dean and Chief Academic Officer at Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine. "This partnership aligns with our mission to produce competent oral health care providers who are committed to delivering the highest level of care to their patients. We look forward to working together to advance dental education and improve the future of healthcare."

As part of their commitment to serving the underserved Appalachian population, this collaboration will enable the university to provide salivary diagnostic care to those in need through their clinics.

Direct Diagnostics will contribute to the university's commitment to facilitating the growth and development of dental and medical education by providing access to its HR5® test, which tests for the top 5 high-risk oral pathogens. This will allow students to learn about the latest advancements in salivary diagnostics and help prepare them for the future of preventative healthcare.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine and to be able to contribute to their mission of growth and development of graduate dental education," said Dr. Thomas W. Nabors, DDS, FACD, founder of salivary diagnostic testing using DNA PCR, and Chief of Oral Systemic Medicine for Direct Diagnostics. "We are excited to collaborate with a team that shares our passion for advancing the future of healthcare through diagnostic science and evidence."

This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Direct Diagnostics and Lincoln Memorial University-College of Dental Medicine to work together to advance the field of healthcare and improve the lives of patients. Through this partnership, Direct Dx and LMU-CDM will be able to nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals and promote the advancement of dental education for a brighter future.

