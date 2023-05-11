Hot Shot® Insect Control Launches Upgraded Aerosol Scents Designed to Elevate Household Pest Treatment

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When ants go marching in your home this spring, make treating them a breeze with Hot Shot® Ant, Roach & Spider Killer aerosols – newly reformulated with game-changing, complex fragrances formulated to mask that unmistakable bug spray smell. The improved scents provide an enhanced experience with the same great results consumers have come to expect from Hot Shot® insecticides – without the odor.

The new spray scents – Crisp Linen, Fresh Floral and Lemon – were developed in response to feedback from consumers, who indicated that the harsh chemical smell of traditional insect control products was instantly recognizable and unpleasant. The retooled formulas blend complementary notes to create three new household-friendly fragrance profiles that leave behind no harsh chemical smell.

CRISP LINEN A fresh, clean, sophisticated scent with a warm blend of ozonic, amber and musk notes – a new addition to the Hot Shot® Ant, Roach & Spider Killer lineup

FRESH FLORAL Inspired by nature, this vibrant scent blends aromatic lavender and eucalyptus fragrances with the natural freshness of geranium and sage scents

LEMON Fresh citronella scent is mixed with uplifting lemon verbena, refreshing eucalyptus and cool mint notes

With Hot Shot® Ant, Roach & Spider Killer, it still just takes one shot to knock 'em down, kill 'em and keep protecting. This powerful formula knocks down insects in seconds, kills ants, roaches, spiders and other listed insects on contact*, and keeps killing up to 3 months.** The spray dries quickly to leave no oily, sticky residue behind. Use it indoors as a spot treatment along baseboards, in cracks and crevices and around pipes and plumbing, or use outdoors around doors, windows, patios or other areas insects may enter.

"Our improved ant, roach and spider formula isn't your typical insecticide," said Javier Andrade-Marin, President of the Spectrum Brands Home & Garden business unit, maker of Hot Shot® insect control products. "These complex scents address a common consumer drawback of treating for insects around the home to make it a little more pleasant to get the job done."

New and improved Hot Shot® Ant, Roach & Spider Killer products are available nationwide at home centers, grocery stores, and mass, dollar and online retailers.

To learn more about Hot Shot® insect control products, visit hotshot.com.

*Excluding harvester ants

**On non-porous surfaces; excluding spiders, fleas and carpenter, pharaoh and fire ants

About Hot Shot Products

In your house, you're the fearless protector. Control the bugs you see – and the bugs you don't see – with Hot Shot® home insect control solutions. Whether you're clashing with ants, roaches, spiders, bed bugs or beetles, Hot Shot® brand's powerful formulas show bugs who's boss. Because there's only room for one queen in your colony. For more information, visit www.hotshot.com. Save the day.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

