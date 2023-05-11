Quantic MWD Announces New Line of COTS Oscillators Optimized for Space Applications

New DRO-1000 series designed to withstand the harshest conditions of space

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ MWD (Microwave Dynamics), a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced the expansion of their commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components to include a new series of dielectric resonator oscillators (DROs) designed for optimal performance in space applications. The new DROs, the DRO-1080 and DRO-1087, provide customers with highly reliable solutions tailored to the requirements and exacting conditions of space applications.

As space has become more accessible and the volume of missions has increased, the demand has also grown for high-performance components capable of withstanding the rugged conditions of space, including radiation, temperature, vibration, and/or hermiticity considerations.

The newly expanded offering of COTS oscillators feature frequency ranging from 1-18 GHz (DRO-1080) and 18-36 GHz (DRO-1087), with low phase noise of -90 dBC/Hz at 10 GHz, and hermetically sealed Kovar packages in compliance with MIL-PRF-38534, ASA, ESA, JAXA, ISRO, CNSA, and RFSA military and aerospace standards.

"The expansion of our COTS product line represents a significant advancement," said Gerardo Camacho, Director of Business Development, Quantic MWD. "This offering builds on our space industry expertise and enables the qualification of COTS products for a variety of demanding space missions."

The Quantic MWD portfolio includes DROs and phased locked oscillators (PLOs), designed to meet Class K space requirements with group A, B, C, and D testing. Our products provide customers with maximized stability and minimized noise under the most extreme environmental conditions. To learn more about our offering, visit www.quanticmwd.com.

About Quantic MWD

Founded in 1993, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics) designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers with a focus on the singular characteristic that matters most: performance. Quantic MWD offers a portfolio of best-in-class solutions that maximize stability and minimize noise under extreme environmental conditions, ensuring optimal precision and reliability for mission-critical and industrial defense applications. And as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every Quantic MWD customer.

