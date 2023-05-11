Synthesis AI Launches Enterprise Synthetic Dataset on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake customers will now be able to directly access Synthesis AI's synthetic human faces dataset to build computer vision models

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis AI , a pioneer in synthetic data technologies for computer vision, today announced it has launched a new synthetic dataset on Snowflake Marketplace . The new datasets will deliver a ready-to-use, premade dataset of synthetic human faces applicable for training a broad range of computer vision models.

Synthesis AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is pioneering the use of synthetic data to build more capable computer vision models. Through a proprietary combination of generative neural network and cinematic CGI pipelines, Synthesis’ platform can programmatically create vast amounts of perfectly-labeled image data at orders of magnitude increased speed and reduced cost compared to current approaches. (PRNewsfoto/Synthesis AI) (PRNewswire)

"Synthetic data is at an inflection point of adoption, and we are investing in key areas of our business to develop the technology further and drive a paradigm change in how computer vision systems are built," said Yashar Behzadi, CEO and Founder of Synthesis AI. "Our partnership with Snowflake will further that mission, allowing users to access synthetic data across a broader set of environments without compromising consumer privacy."

Joint customers can now leverage Synthesis AI's new synthetic human faces dataset on Snowflake Marketplace, giving them access to 5,000 close-up images of diverse identities with detailed annotations, such as semantic segmentation, facial landmarks, and surface normals. The images contain a variety of backgrounds and lighting, as well as different types of clothing, hairstyles, and accessories, enabling customers to modify dozens of attributes to train sophisticated Machine Learning (ML) models. Since the dataset was engineered using generative AI and cinematic CGI pipelines, any privacy or copyright issues are mitigated.

"Launching Synthesis AI's solution on Snowflake Marketplace will unlock great value for our customers as they pursue innovation in the synthetic data space," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "As Snowflake continues to make strides in mobilizing the world's data, partners like Synthesis AI provide our customers with access to high-performance visual data for computer vision use cases."

The synthetic human faces dataset is now available on Snowflake Marketplace. The company plans to release new datasets regularly to meet the needs of the Snowflake ecosystem. To learn more about Synthesis AI and its synthetic data solutions, please visit https://synthesis.ai/ .

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here .

About Synthesis AI

Synthesis AI, headquartered in San Francisco, brings together generative AI and cinematic visual effects (VFX) to create synthetic data and 3D models. The company's generation platform provides computer vision and ML developers with labeled images, videos and 3D assets for a broad range of enterprise, consumer and public sector applications. Synthesis AI helps customers accelerate development cycles, lower costs, and build ethical, privacy-compliant AI. Customers include Amazon, Apple, Google, Sony, Intel, Toyota, Ford, John Deere, and others. For more information about how Synthesis AI is pioneering generative AI and synthetic data, visit the company's website , blog , and LinkedIn page .

