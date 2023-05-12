National Equity Fund (NEF) Announces Promotions and Expanded Roles for Key Senior Leaders

The creation of new leadership positions enables the organization to better support investors and sponsors in service of its mission.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Equity Fund announced a new structure for senior leadership roles to further support its mission to create and deliver innovative, collaborative financial solutions to expand the creation and preservation of affordable housing. Driven by the growth of newer capabilities such as Preservation Debt and Equity and GSE Lending combined with an increasingly complex investor market for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), NEF president and CEO, Matt Reilein, made the announcement to expand and create new leadership roles with existing employees. This new structure will streamline and optimize how NEF will serve its sponsor and investor clients in support of its mission.

Established two years ago, NEF's strategic priorities have specifically focused on growing its core LIHTC business, driving innovation in the affordable housing industry with new products and ideas, and investing in people and resources. The new leadership structure directly reflects the organization's commitment to these priorities and further supports its mission and vision as a leading LIHTC syndicator, lender, and equity investor in multi-family affordable housing.

The following individuals have taken on expanded capabilities in the new structure:

Reena Bramblett , Senior Vice President, has been promoted to Chief Production Officer, reporting to Matt Reilein .

John Jablonsky has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

Rachel Rhodes has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of LIHTC Production.

Kristen Senff has been promoted to Managing Director and Central Region Team Leader in Originations.

The following key leader's roles have been expanded as follows:

Mark Siranovic , Senior Vice President, is now the Head of Capital Markets, reflecting NEF's increased focus on capital markets executions for larger LIHTC transactions. He continues to oversee fund management and state tax credit execution.

Liz Hibbard , Managing Director, is now Head of Innovation and Strategic Growth.

Daryl Shore , Managing Director, is now Head of Structured Finance reporting directly to Matt Reilein .

"With these promotions, the alignment of investor and sponsor relationship management, and our expanded view of how to place LIHTC equity, we are confident that NEF will be better positioned to continue to grow our core LIHTC business and expand the distribution of our newer financial solutions," said Matt Reilein, president and CEO of National Equity Fund. "I am particularly proud that these new leadership positions are being filled by existing NEF team members. This is a testament to their commitment to NEF and proven track records of leadership and success during their tenures."

The new structure facilitates both the strategic planning and tactical execution of creating more opportunities for NEF to place equity with its sponsor and investor clients in a constantly evolving environment.

About National Equity Fund, Inc. (NEF)

National Equity Fund, Inc. is a leading nonprofit Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndicator, lender, and equity investor in multi-family affordable housing, with a mission to create and deliver innovative, collaborative financial solutions to expand the creation and preservation of affordable housing. Through its multiple lending and investing platforms, NEF generates opportunities rooted in its vision that all individuals and families across the country have access to stable, safe, and affordable homes that provide a foundation for them to reach their full potential. Since being founded in 1987, NEF has invested over $22.7 billion, representing 231,500 new affordable homes for individuals, families, and communities in need across the country. NEF is Chicago-based and has donated more than $225 million in grants to support its affiliate LISC's nationwide community development work. To learn more about NEF's impact, innovative financial solutions, and opportunities, visit www.nefinc.org.

