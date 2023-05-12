TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Darrow, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 22, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 3:50 PM Eastern (12:50 PM Pacific) Webcast: Live event and replay (available for 90 days) may be accessed

using this LINK and from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at

irtruecarcom

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

