Zoomlion Exhibits Intelligent Products and Digitalization Achievements in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City

CHANGSHA, China, May 12, 2023 PRNewswire/-- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is hosting a technological achievements exhibition themed "Technology Salute to the New Era" from May 11 to 14 in the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province, showcasing its achievements in intelligent manufacturing, intelligent product development, and digital transformation. The event is also the first time the City has opened its doors to the public.

Technological Innovations Drive Product Breakthroughs

The exhibition showcases Zoomlion's achievements and milestones in product development across multiple sectors. Zoomlion has adhered to the "Deep Root in Technology with Product as the Center" principle to create products carrying forward technological innovations in construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and new construction materials. Zoomlion has leveraged cutting-edge technologies including 5G, big data, industrial internet, AI, and blockchain to tackle the technological bottlenecks of construction machinery intelligent manufacturing.

Zoomlion has achieved continuous breakthroughs with record-breaking products. It has launched the world's largest 20,000 ton-meter tower crane, the 2,400-ton all-terrain crane with the world's largest hosting capability, the tallest 68-meter aerial work platform, and the world's first excavators and cranes with 5G remote control.

A smart City boasting world-class intelligent manufacturing capabilities

The City, the world's largest construction machinery industry base in terms of both scale and product lineup, is home to eight world-leading lighthouse factories, 300 intelligent production lines, and eight national tech innovation platforms, boasting more than 150 industry-leading technologies and over 600 patented production technologies.

The Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park has the industry's most intelligent smart factory with 61 intelligent production lines, four of which are "lights-out" lines (meaning there is no human involvement). Upon completion, the smart park will reduce the R&D cycle by 30 percent, improve production efficiency by 25 percent, and lower per-unit energy consumption by 12 percent. It will be able to produce an excavator every six minutes on average, boasting an annual production capacity of 50,000 units.

The City has also set up a world-class hoisting machinery park that aims to achieve 100 percent real-time data collection of intelligent equipment and IT-networked production lines, rolling off one crane in 18 minutes and reducing the delivery period by 32 percent. It will also produce the world's most intelligent manufacturing base of aerial working platforms which leverages more than 60 patented production line, and 12 innovative, technologies to shorten product delivery time by 55 percent, producing a scissor-type product every 7.5 minutes and boom-type product every 20 minutes. Additionally, there is an industry-leading concrete pumping machinery smart park that adopts visual identity, AI decision-making, laser scanning, and 3D modeling technologies to achieve a 90 percent automation rate of core production processes, producing a pump truck every 30 minutes.

Zoomlion signed orders totaling 4.691 billion yuan ($675.33 million) on the Exhibition's opening day.

"We are grateful for the tremendous innovations in science and technology in this new era, as well as the support and encouragement from our leadership, trust and inclusiveness from our global customers, suppliers, and competitors from both home and abroad. We appreciate the support and attention given to innovation from our shareholders, investors, and media friends. We also recognize the contributions of our staff to this innovation. With confidence, Zoomlion will continue to lead the new revolution of technology, reaching new heights and broadening our horizons to drive innovation and transformation in the construction machinery industry," said Zhan Chunxin, CEO of Zoomlion.

Machine cluster collaboration in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (PRNewswire)

Zoomlion displays product breakthroughs driven by technological innovations (PRNewswire)

Zoomlion's factory in Changsha Smart Industrial City (PRNewswire)

