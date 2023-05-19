Universal Technical Institute Celebrates "Instructors of the Year" for Teacher Appreciation Month

Instructors at each campus recognized for success rates, campus contributions

PHOENIX, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs, is proud to announce the winners of the "Instructor of the Year" award at each of its 16 UTI, MMI, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT campuses this Teacher Appreciation Month.

Consideration for "Instructor of the Year" includes the overall contribution to the campus, through peer mentoring and departmental support.

"We have so many outstanding, experienced and dedicated instructors at our campuses across the country, and we're pleased to be recognizing some of them during Teacher Appreciation Month," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "Our 'Instructors of the Year' allow us to serve as a valued workforce solutions provider in the skilled trades. Many of them come to us with years upon years of industry experience, so they are uniquely qualified to guide our students into their own rewarding careers."

The 2023 Instructors of the Year include:

Matthew Thomas (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Austin

Tom Varrone (BMW FastTrack) – UTI-Avondale

Nick deLalla (Auto / Diesel), Ignacio Pinalez (Welding), Randolph McGinty (Collision Repair & Refinish Technology) – UTI-Bloomfield

Holly Arnold (Robotics & Automation) – MIAT Canton

Brent Roberts (Welding) – UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth

Benjamin Benfield (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Exton

Joe Bresnan (Ford FACT) – UTI-Houston

Michael Riccardelli (Aviation) – MIAT Houston

Dan Fletter (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Lisle

Jaime Dominguez (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Long Beach

Peter Roberts (Auto/Diesel) – UTI-Miramar

Jeff Shimko (Auto) – NASCAR Technical Institute

Troy Minnich (Marine) , William Wynn (Motorcycle) , Jeff Herman (Auto/Diesel) – UTI-Orlando

Don Wallace (Motorcycle) – MMI-Phoenix

Barry Nelson (Auto / Ford FACT) – UTI-Rancho Cucamonga

Kyle Graves (Auto / Diesel) – UTI-Sacramento

The "Instructor of the Year" winners were announced May 5. UTI industry partner Snap-On is also helping to recognize them by sponsoring a feature wall at each campus that includes a photo of the "Instructor of the Year."

