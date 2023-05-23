The 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo Opens for its Final Year in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo opened this morning, kicking off its 26th year as the premier showcase for innovation in the confectionery and snack industries. Over four days, attendees will have the opportunity to discover cutting-edge confectionery and snack innovation, gain actionable insights through education sessions led by the top minds in the industry, and make meaningful industry connections with the thousands of professionals in attendance.

2023 marks the final time the show will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago before moving to new host cities. Beginning in 2024, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will cycle through a rotation of two years in Indianapolis followed by one year in Las Vegas until 2032.

"This year is an important inflection point for the Sweets & Snacks Expo, as it is the show's final year in Chicago," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association and Sweets & Snacks Expo host organization, said. "For more than 25 years, we have worked in collaboration with the city of Chicago to build and host the world's premier candy and snack show. The value that the Sweets & Snacks Expo brings to confectionery and snack companies is incredibly important and it contributes in a major way to the success of these two great categories."

This year's Sweets & Snacks Expo highlights:

Nearly 250 new exhibitors.

More than 210,000 square feet of sweet, salty and sour products.

More than 800 exhibitors.

16,000 people are expected to attend.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo brings about $21 million to the city of Chicago .

Additionally, attendees will get a first look at the latest candy and snack products, including those driving these key trends:

Brand Collaborations: Your favorite treats/brands working together to create something new and exciting.

Flavor Mashups: Flavor combos that will delight you. Salty, sweet, sour, spicy or savory – there is something for everyone!

Social Media Friendly Interactive Treats: These treats give you permission to play with your food and share with your friends on social media!

All About Options: Everyone treats and snacks a little differently, which is why confectionery and snack companies are offering a range of package sizes and product types that fit every occasion.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

