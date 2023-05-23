2023 Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival Returns October 26-29 in San Antonio

Festival with a Purpose with Proceeds Funding Culinary Scholarships

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful 2022 festival, the annual Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival returns October 26-29, 2023. This four-day epicurean experience allows food and wine lovers to explore the unique flavors of Texas. Guests will enjoy delicious bites from Texas chefs and restaurants, mingle with beverage makers, and learn from industry experts in educational panels, in one of San Antonio's popular open-air venues, historic Travis Park. The best part of the Culinaria-produced Tasting Texas is that it is a party with a purpose and the beneficiary is the James Beard Foundation with $250,000 committed to support culinary students in Texas.

Visit San Antonio Logo (PRNewswire)

Highlights of the schedule of events include:

The Dinners – Tasting Texas offers an array of delicious dinners featuring the amazing culinary talents of chefs from around San Antonio and beyond. Each dinner is a unique experience that showcases the creativity of the Festival's talented local and guest chefs.

Southern Hospitality at Pearl – An unforgettable evening of tasty nibbles, warm conversation, and delightful drinks. The event is held reception-style with tables filled with only the most delicious Southern cuisine – making it easy to move around the room and mingling while dining.

The Grand Tasting at Travis Park – The ultimate exploration of all things wine, food and cocktails. Take a culinary journey through an innovative walk-around experience, sampling delicious food and beverages while connecting with experience-makers and learning more about their products. At The Grand Tasting, nothing is off limits. Festivalgoers will enjoy an array of menu items from the best restaurants throughout the great state of Texas and sip on specialty drinks crafted right in front of them. Guests also can take part in tasty educational seminars led by experienced chefs and beverage experts that will sharpen cooking skills and teach how to pair the perfect dish with the perfect wine.

Sippin' Sunday Brunch at Meadow – With some of the South's top-rated foods and live, soulful music, guests will be able to feed the mind, body, and spirit. Every delicious dish is crafted with love and ready to indulge.

Champagne Brunch on the San Antonio River Walk – Step onto a river barge as Tasting Texas provides guests with a floating curated chef experience. Guests to this extremely limited event will enjoy plentiful food and drink while taking in the historical sites along the banks of the San Antonio River.

Burgers, Bourbon & Beer at Travis Park – This Festival hallmark celebrates an array of delectable burgers, aged bourbons and craft beer from around the world. The event will be replete with fun activities including product vendors serving up goodies and educational sessions that just might make guests experts on their next night out.

Available ticket packages:

The Alamo – Includes one dinner, Becker Luncheon, Southern Hospitality, HalloWine, The Grand Tasting, Sippin' Sunday Brunch and Burgers, Bourbon and Beer. Price : $520

San Juan – Includes Southern Hospitality, HalloWine, The Grand Tasting, Sippin' Sunday Brunch and Burgers, Bourbon and Beer. Price : $440

River Walk – Includes HalloWine, The Grand Tasting, Sippin' Sunday Brunch and Burgers, Bourbon & Beer. Price : $320

Downtown – Includes The Grand Tasting and Burgers, Bourbon & Beer. Price : $240

Individual event tickets – starting from $60

For more information including full listing of events, visit CulinariaSA.org/Tasting-Texas.

For media information on San Antonio, go to VisitSanAntonio.com/Media-Room/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit San Antonio