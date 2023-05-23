Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Announces Strategic Investment with Sandbridge Capital

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- r.e.m. beauty, the award-winning beauty brand founded by multi-talented Grammy winner, singer, and actress Ariana Grande, announced a strategic investment led by Sandbridge Capital, a leading consumer-focused private investment firm that exclusively partners with high-growth global brands. This partnership represents a compelling opportunity to optimize r.e.m. beauty's global potential through continued product innovation, talent acquisition, and geographic expansion to support the brand's surging global demand. The investment also included participation from Strand Equity and long-term Grande collaborators HYBE America, Live Nation Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2021, r.e.m. beauty creates high-performing and innovative clean cosmetics that empower self-expression, creativity, and confidence. Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty was created to empower people with the tools they need to bring their most vivid, limitless, and creative dreams to life. From color cosmetics to treatment and complexion products, the clean, vegan, and cruelty-free brand offers an inclusive range of shades and products accessible to all and is newly PETA certified. Lauded by consumers and the editorial community, r.e.m. beauty's star products have sold out multiple times since launch. The brand has earned many accolades to date, including Allure's "Best Mascara" within its annual Best of Beauty Awards, Allure's Reader's Choice for "Best New Brand," and "Best Liquid Eyeliner" within Cosmopolitan's 2023 Holy Grail Beauty Awards. r.e.m. beauty has also built a loyal community of beauty aficionados, dubbed 'The Flight Crew,' enabling the brand to engage with content creators across multiple social platforms resulting in viral product moments such as the best-selling Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadows and Essential Drip Lip Oils.

r.e.m. beauty is available on rembeauty.com and currently distributed exclusively at ULTA Beauty in the United States, Sephora across Europe, and Selfridges in the UK. The brand will continue to focus on its core markets, with further expansion plans to be announced.

"This has been a truly inspiring time for me as a founder, turning my passion for art, self-expression and makeup into reality and watching r.e.m. beauty find its wings, especially now during this new era for the brand. I'm thrilled to have these amazing partners join us at this time, supporting our vision and expansion so that fans worldwide can continue to grow with us and enjoy our products. This next chapter could not be more exciting, and I can't wait for everyone to see what is yet to come." said Ariana Grande, Founder of r.e.m. beauty.

"I joined Ariana and r.e.m. beauty because I believe in both Ariana's overall vision and the brand's fundamental values, which will be at the core of everything we do," said Michelle Shigemasa, recently appointed CEO of r.e.m. beauty. "This bespoke partnership with Ken Suslow and the Sandbridge team opens a world of opportunities for r.e.m. beauty to supercharge our growth through focused investment and further scale r.e.m. beauty's already highly engaged audience of beauty enthusiasts. The best is yet to come!"

"r.e.m. beauty has earned the trust of the beauty community and consumers alike by creating an impressive best-in-class line of products inspired by Ariana's compelling mission driven brand vision," said Ken Suslow, Sandbridge Capital Founder and Managing Partner. "We are thrilled to come together with Ariana and her stellar r.e.m. team in support of the brand's strong growth trajectory through our global industry network and brand building expertise."

About Sandbridge Capital

Sandbridge Capital is a private investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York that invests exclusively in high growth global consumer brands, including ILIA, Youth to the People, Thom Browne, Peach & Lily, U Beauty, Farfetch and Rossignol. Since its founding with the backing of an iconic group of consumer industry operators and advisors, Sandbridge has been strategically partnering with modern brands across the beauty, luxury, health and wellness, and disruptive consumer-based technology segments. For more information regarding Sandbridge, please visit www.sandbridgecap.com .

Harris Williams LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to r.e.m. beauty on the strategic investment. Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff and Cohen, PC, served as legal counsel for r.e.m. beauty and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to Sandbridge Capital

