Azamara Unveils Three Free Nights Offer for Travelers to Europe

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and pioneer in Destination Immersion® experiences – is making European travel dreams come true with a special limited time offer, giving travelers three free nights, 50 percent savings on one guest, and a $750 onboard credit. The three free nights alone, valued at $3,300 in a Club Continent Suite, add exceptional value to this remarkable offer. Three Nights Free will provide more value to current and future guests of Azamara, with more time to wander and explore a destination on a traveler's own terms.

"We wanted to share our cherished relationships and express our gratitude to our valued guests and trade partners with a special offer that allows them to experience more," said Carol Cabezas, President at Azamara. "More immersive events, more cultural connections, and more time in port through longer stays and plenty of overnights – these are the exceptional advantages our small ship fleet offers guests to truly appreciate a destination."

Available exclusively on select 2023 European voyages booked between May 23, 2023, through June 2, 2023, this promotion allows guests to discover small ship cruising as Azamara sails to the heart of incredible hidden gem destinations throughout Europe. Travelers sailing with Azamara will also be able to spend more time in port with late nights and overnights, allowing for more flexibility and access to immersive exploration and cultural experiences.

Azamara recently introduced the all-new AzAmazing Celebrations, enriching its culturally immersive events offered onboard and ashore. Guests can step back in time to explore the fascinating history of the Ottoman Empire's Cimenlik Castle in Canakkale, Turkey, admire the views of the Dardanelles Strait, or enjoy a beautiful sunset during a late-night stay in Greece.

For more information, please visit www.azamara.com/threefreenights.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

