The next chair icon is both ergonomic and upholstered, for home and office.

ZEELAND, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller and Tokyo-based designer Naoto Fukasawa introduce Asari Chair by Herman Miller (Asari)—a new chair that provides sophisticated ergonomic performance in a soft form—and a design that is as comfortable as it is beautiful.

Herman Miller and Naoto Fukasawa Introduce Asari Chair by Herman Miller (PRNewswire)

Asari was inspired by organic forms found in nature. Its name means "clam" in Japanese and is an anthropomorphic metaphor for the shape of the chair's back, which is available in high- and mid-back height. Eight color flood options accentuate the sculptural form by featuring one hue across the base, arms, and chair body. Bespoke blended options are also available, with over 180 color combinations available to contract customers.

Asari is Herman Miller's latest demonstration of problem solving through modern design. As professionals have established remote and hybrid work arrangements that include dedicated offices or multi-purpose living spaces, there is a need for seating that combines ergonomics and refined aesthetics. At the same time, organizations returning to physical spaces are considering a more residential environment that makes the office a destination with the comforts of home.

"The evolution of work means the needs for spaces both at home and the office have transformed," says Ben Watson, President, Herman Miller. "Asari, created with visionary designer Naoto Fukasawa, delivers what today's workers need through intuitive adjustment, new leather and fabric offerings, clean aesthetic, and ergonomic performance."

"My goal was to inspire joy and create a new form, ultimately becoming the next upholstered icon," says Fukasawa. "A core part of my design ethos is to simplify the way we live, imbuing each creation with an attraction that makes people feel dear to it, a timelessness and longevity that enhances a human process."

Hard-Working Soft Seating:

Asari provides the initial instant comfort desired in an upholstered chair with the long-term benefits expected from work chair. Tailored for the user, a synchronous self-adjusting tilt provides natural movement while PostureFit® adjusts to fill the void that exists between the lower back and the back of the chair, providing natural alignment of the spine. The contoured seat pad minimizes pressure points and provides the ultimate support.

Artfully Curated Textiles and Leather:

Herman Miller collaborated with leading interiors textile creator Maharam, a brand within the MillerKnoll collective, to introduce new materials to the office seating portfolio. Guided by the Maharam Design Studio's expertise, two textiles and a leather have been curated to suit the character of the chair: Meld, Luce, and Stow. Maharam's Meld and Luce woven textiles are constructed with wool and polyester sustainably sourced throughout Europe. Maharam's Stow leather is sourced from a boutique tannery in Northern Italy and reflects the brand's carefully honed techniques passed down over generations as one of the oldest leather producers in the world.

Asari can be purchased in stores and online at both Herman Miller and Design Within Reach and through MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Availability may vary. Visit the Herman Miller website for details.

Retail pricing begins at $1395 USD.

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about

Resources

Asari Chair by Herman Miller photos

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herman Miller